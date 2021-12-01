Three nights of magical music and comedy by the Lee

Cork indie/jazz collective Cod of Behaviour will perform on the first night of the 'Magic Nights by the Lee - A Winter Solstice' series.

Cork indie/pop band True Tide will perform on the first night of the 'Magic Nights by the Lee - A Winter Solstice' series.

FOR three magical nights in the run up to Christmas, Cork’s Fitzgerald’s Park will reverberate to the sounds of music and laughter for series of live outdoor events aimed at getting people into the festive spirit.

The Good Room in association with Cork City Council will host the aptly named ‘Magic Nights by the Lee – A Winter Solstice’, offering people the opportunity to enjoy performances some of Cork’s most talented and engaging artists.

The series, which is being funded under the Government’s Local Live Performance Programming Scheme (LLPPS), will kick off on the winter solstice, (Tuesday, December 21) and run for three consecutive nights from 6pm - 8.30pm.

The first show will feature performances by one or Ireland’s most talked about chart-topping indie/pop acts True Tides, jazz/pop brass band Code of Behaviour, DJ Stevie G and upcoming R&B singer Minnie Marley.

The second night promises to be a highly entertaining night of music and comedy, with raucous drag queen Candy Warhol and the House of Mockie Ah bringing their colourful cabaret show to the stage of the venue. Prior to that comedians Sinéad Quinlan and Cornelius P O’Sullivan and DJ Eddie Kay will set the tone for the evening.

The series will draw to a close on December 23 in the company of Cork dance DJ’s Fish Go Deep, ground- breaking multi-instrumental folk artist Clare Sands and a set by afro-beat MC Yves Solo with Stevie G.

Each night will be hosted by the hilariously irreverent Cian Austin Jesus, aka one half of RTE Junior’s ‘The Body Brothers’ and the acrobatic comic duo, The Lords of Strut.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher said the City Council was delighted to be part of the series.

“We’re thrilled to be able to stage some of Cork’s most talented artists, right here in the heart of the city, and for the people of Cork to be able to see and hear them perform at the most festive time of year,” he said.

Tickets for each show cost a pocket friendly €3 per person and €10 for a group of four and must be booked in advance at www.magicnightsbythelee.com.

All proceeds will be donated to a charity of the Lord Mayor’s choice, which will be announced in due course. Booking agent uTicket.ie has also agreed to waive all fees in support of the charity.