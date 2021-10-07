Three-hour ambulance wait for pensioner

The ambulance was called to the scene at approximately 4.30pm and arrived around 8pm

A MAN in his late 70s who broke his hip in an accident on Sunday afternoon had to wait at least three hours in a Kanturk pub for an ambulance to come from Macroom to take him to hospital.

Though the accident happened at The Stand Bar in the The Square in Kanturk at approximately 4.30pm the ambulance didn’t arrive until around 8pm, according to people who were on the scene and who spoke to The Corkman.

There is an ambulance station in Kanturk but the day ambulance crew had been out on calls all day since coming on duty at 7am.

The station was manned by a lone worker for the night shift but, under Ambulance Service regulations, a single paramedic cannot attend an incident in a public house on his/her own.

The night worker in Macroom came on duty at 7pm and would have had to load the ambulance and drive to Kanturk, an estimated journey of 45 minutes, before picking up his colleague at Kanturk to attend at the scene.

While there are four crews of two stationed in Kanturk, four of the eight are out on long term sick leave. According to a well-placed source, this lack of personnel is reflected across the Ambulance Service in the south of the country.