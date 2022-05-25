They’ll be dancing at the Laharn crossroads again!

THE dancers will be returning to Laharn Crossroads at the June Bank Holiday to revive a tradition which had been in abeyance during the pandemic restrictions of the past two years.

The large timber platform at the crossroads in Lombardstown will resound to the clatter of dancing shoes on Sunday week, June 5, as the sun sets between 8-10pm.

Waltzes, quicksteps, foxtrots, not to mention polkas, shoe the donkey and the siege of Ennis will be the order of the evening for the hundreds of enthusiastic dancers who gather for two hours to dance the night at this historic crossroads whose name is a household word throughout Munster.

There’s no need to fear wet summer evenings as it’s only a ‘quick skip and jive’ away from Laharn Heritage Centre where the dancing can continue if the weather isn’t favourable. The centre is located about one kilometre away from Laharn Cross.

Organiser Mary O’Sullivan, who is the chairperson of Laharn Community Action CLG, said they were thrilled to be welcoming the dancers once again to the crossroads.

“We have missed it greatly over the last two year but public health and the health of our patrons comes first,” she said.

“The tradition of dancing at the crossroads is alive and well here at Laharn Cross and we are looking forward to everyone returning and seeing both young and old taking part.

“We look forward to a great summer of entertainment. Everyone is invited; the fun is free, though we do ask people to contribute a few euros in the donation boxes which go towards the cost of the live bands”.

Pat Daly kicks off proceedings on Sunday 5th June 2022. Bands appearing at Laharn Cross for the month of June are as follows: Sunday, June 12 – Billy O’Brien, Sunday, June 19 – Liam Cantillon, Sunday, June 26 – Dermot and Irene Ring.