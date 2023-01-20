Theft of Cork Gaeltacht cattle raises concerns for farmers’ leader

The theft of seven cattle, inclduding a prize bull, from a farm in the Cork Gaeltacht on Christmas Eve has led to heightened concerns among farmers about the safety of their herds, a concern the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Assocation raised this week in a meeting with an Assistant Garda Commissioner.

Dermot Kelleher, the Cork based President of the ICSA, said he was mystified and concerned because the cattle taken in the raid on a remote farm in Doirin Álainn near the village of Baile Mhúirne, had all been tagged and were traceable so resale would not have been a viable option for the thieves. Farmers such as Mr. Kelleher say this is only the latest of a series of raids and believe that others will follow.

A prize pedigree bull, four cows, each of which were heavy with calf, and two calves were taken in the raid on Jack Corkery’s farm in Doirin Álainn, There have been other raids on farms in north Kerry and west Cork in the recent months also.

“It’s a disgrace,” said Mr Kelleher. “The question I have is that if a farmer had an animal with no tag, he’d be crucified.

"How can cattle be stolen with tags and all of them dna’d – who’s facilitating them and how is that working?”

Mr Kelleher pointed out that all cattle would have to be tagged within 14 days of birth and pointed out that the cows who had been pregnant when stolen, when they gave birth their calves would have to be tagged and their lineage, backed up by a DNA sample would be H in a Government data base.

He said this would make them impossible to sell to another farmer and he also gave little credence to the suggestion that the animals might be slaughtered for meat as they would not be suitable for this purpose.

In the meeting between ICSA leaders and Assistant Garda Commissioner Paula Hilman the spate of cattle thefts was high on the agenda.

Speaking after the meeting, ICSA Rural Development Chairperson Tim Farrell said the delegation was representing farming families around the country who, he said, were ‘living with fear and worry about their own safety and the safety and security of their property and livestock’.

“Livestock theft is another big issue,” he said. “Cases are increasing and will continue to increase unless we see a real crackdown. Cattle out on grass and sheep grazing will always be vulnerable no matter what precautions farmers take so a concerted effort is needed to track down where these animals are ending up and putting a stop to it.”

Other issues to be highlighted during the meeting with Assistant Commissioner Hilman included the worrying of sheep by dogs, a concern which came into public domain with the slaughter of several sheep following an attack by dogs in a farm in County Tipperary, as well as people trespassing on to farms.

“Trespassing and general intimidation on one’s own land is a major concern for ICSA,” said Mr. Farrell.

“Encountering trespassers on your farm be they hunters with dogs or there for other reasons unbeknown to you can be a very traumatic event, particularly if abusive language, intimidation, or physical aggression is meted out by these unwelcome parties.

"Trespassing is a serious offence and providing the resources necessary to allow people feel safe in and on their own property needs to be a priority.”

The increasing incidence of attacks on herds of sheep by dogs was raised also during the meeting.

““There have been too many attacks on sheep recently,” said ICSA Sheep Chairperson Seán McNamara. “The sheer devastation that unsupervised dogs are causing on farms is heart breaking.

"We welcome the involvement of An Garda Síochána in the new working group on the control of dogs but we again stressed the importance of greater enforcement of existing dog control laws.”