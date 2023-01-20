Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.1°C Dublin

Close

Theft of Cork Gaeltacht cattle raises concerns for farmers’ leader

A cow and calf which were among those stolen from the Corkery farm near the Gaeltacht Mhúscraí village of Baile Mhúirne on Christmas Eve. Expand
Dermot Kelleher, the ICSA President. Expand
Assistant Garda Commissioner Paula Hilman (Roads Policing &amp; Community Engagement), ICSA Rural Development chair Tim Farrell, ICSA Sheep chair Sean McNamara, Chief Superintendent Padraig Jones and ICSA general Secretary Eddie Punch. Expand

Close

A cow and calf which were among those stolen from the Corkery farm near the Gaeltacht Mhúscraí village of Baile Mhúirne on Christmas Eve.

A cow and calf which were among those stolen from the Corkery farm near the Gaeltacht Mhúscraí village of Baile Mhúirne on Christmas Eve.

Dermot Kelleher, the ICSA President.

Dermot Kelleher, the ICSA President.

Assistant Garda Commissioner Paula Hilman (Roads Policing &amp; Community Engagement), ICSA Rural Development chair Tim Farrell, ICSA Sheep chair Sean McNamara, Chief Superintendent Padraig Jones and ICSA general Secretary Eddie Punch.

Assistant Garda Commissioner Paula Hilman (Roads Policing & Community Engagement), ICSA Rural Development chair Tim Farrell, ICSA Sheep chair Sean McNamara, Chief Superintendent Padraig Jones and ICSA general Secretary Eddie Punch.

/

A cow and calf which were among those stolen from the Corkery farm near the Gaeltacht Mhúscraí village of Baile Mhúirne on Christmas Eve.

corkman

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

The theft of seven cattle, inclduding a prize bull, from a farm in the Cork Gaeltacht on Christmas Eve has led to heightened concerns among farmers about the safety of their herds, a concern the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Assocation raised this week in a meeting with an Assistant Garda Commissioner.

Dermot Kelleher, the Cork based President of the ICSA, said he was mystified and concerned because the cattle taken in the raid on a remote farm in Doirin Álainn near the village of Baile Mhúirne, had all been tagged and were traceable so resale would not have been a viable option for the thieves. Farmers such as Mr. Kelleher say this is only the latest of a series of raids and believe that others will follow. 

Privacy