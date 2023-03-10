The wearing of the green in County Cork

Young members of Mallow FC soaking up the special St Patrick’s Day atmosphere during last year’s colourful St Patrick’s Day parade.

WITH St Patrick’s Day looming large on the horizon, The Corkman takes a look at what events are taking place cross Cork to mark the big day.

In keeping with tradition, colourful parades big and small will take place in towns and villages across the county, with communities across Cork gearing up to mark this most special of days.

The streets will be lined by thousands of people, both Irish-born and those from abroad who now proudly call Ireland their home, all celebrating the unique Irish culture and heritage that has left an indelible mark right across the globe.

Below is a run-down of just some of the parades and events taking place across the county marking St Patrick’s Day 2023:

Mallow:

The theme of this year’s parade will be ‘Team Green is the Green Theme’, which organising committee chair Cllr Gearóid Murphy said would offer participating individuals and groups “endless possibilities to express their vision for St Patrick’s Day”.

The parade will assemble at the Park Road from 2pm before heading into the town centre.

Fermoy:

Former town councillor John Murphy, who has been chair of the local organising committee since 2006, had been chosen as the 2023 Grand Marshall for his “long standing leadership and dedication to the parade.”

The parade will assemble at Duna Eala on the Cork Road (opposite Cavanagh’s Garage) at 11am and proceed down through the town, passing through Pearse Square from 12.15pm and concluding at around 1pm.

Macroom:

The Macroom parade will get underway at 3.30pm from St Colman’s Park, with the viewing stand situated at the North Square.

Among the many participant groups will be the 30-strong Woodland String Band from Philadelphia accompanied by a 125 strong traveling party.

There will be music in local bars following the parade.

Millstreet:

The parade will return to the town in its usual late afternoon slot at 4.45pm, with prizes awarded for the best club, school/crèche, float, vintage vehicle, window display and best dressed pet.

Before the parade sets off Peter Lane and the Blackwater Sound will get the party atmosphere going with music in the Town Square.

Charleville:

The parade will get underway at around 12.45pm following Noon mass at the Holy Cross Church.

The parade will proceed down the town to the review stand outside the AIB bank.

“There is always a great turnout for the parade, which is a wonderful opportunity to shine the spotlight on all that is good about living and working in Charleville,” said local county councillor Ian Doyle.

Kanturk:

The parade will assemble outside the new school before setting off at 2.30pm.

It will progress along the Mill Road, Percival St, Pearse St, the Town Square and the Main St to the review stand on Strand Street.

After the parade the atmosphere will be kept alive in the company of local musicians performing from the review stand.

Boherbue:

Morning Mass on St Patrick’s Day will commence at 10.45am to enable the parade to get underway at 11.30am.

Prior to Mass, shamrock will be available free of charge at the Church entrance from 9.30am.

The parade will be led by the Cullen Pipe Band, Grand Marshal Carmel Kelleher, local handball champion, St Patrick who will be represented by Donal Curran and a flag party.

The Square will be decorated with buntings along with the Church car park all adding to the splendour of the day.

Ballincollig:

The parade will get underway at 3pm from outside the Credit Union building on Harrington Street.

Cobh:

The day long celebrations will get underway at Noon with a St Patrick’s Day market on the promenade.

The parade will get underway at 2pm, followed by live music on the promenade from 3.30pm, with a firework display at 7.30pm rounding off the festivities.

Carrigaline:

The parade will leave the car-park of the Co-Op at 2pm, led by the Carrigaline Pipe Band and proceed up the Main Street to the review stand outside the Owenabue car-park, finishing outside the Old Pottery.

The Grand Marshall for the parade will be well-known community activist Barry Cogan.