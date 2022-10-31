The magical splendour of the ‘Irish Rhine’ revealed in new TG4 series

The Sugarloaf on the Knockmealdowns captured from a boat on the River Blackwater. Photo: Bill Power.

OFTEN referred to as ‘The Irish Rhine’, generations of locals and visitors to our shores have for centuries marvelled at the majestic splendour of the River Blackwater.

The fourth (not as many mistakenly believe the third) longest river in Ireland behind the Shannon, Barrow and Suir, An Abhainn Mhór na Mumhan rises in the townland of Muinganine high on the Mullaghareirk Mountains in the kingdom of Kerry – less than 200 metres from the border with Cork.

Approximately 169 km in length, it meanders on an easterly direction through Duhallow, Mallow and Fermoy before flowing through Lismore in Co Waterford and abruptly turning south at Cappoquin flowing for 15 miles before finally draining into the Celtic Sea.

Known worldwide for as one of the great salmon fishing rivers in Ireland and the UK, it boasts an abundance of aquatic and marine life and boast a spectacular array of natural and man-made sights along its length.

Despite its international notoriety among fishermen, much of the Blackwater is unknown to visitors, as vast stretches of it are inaccessible due to forestry and private ownership.

‘Cois Móire’, a new four-part documentary series the first episode of which will air on TG4 on Wednesday, November 9 at 9.30pm, will see presenter Diarmuid Ó Drisceoil take viewers on a magical journey along the Blackwater, revealing the story and the secrets of this most majestic of rivers.

Following in the footsteps of Annraoi Ó Liatháin and using his book Cois Móire as his travel guide, Ó Drisceoil travels the spine of the river from its source near the breast of the Goddess Danú in Kerry, though Cork and Waterford finally arriving at its mouth at the sea in Youghal.

Basking in the vibrant natural environment of the river, Ó Drisceoil will bring its vast history and personality to life through the ruins of historic buildings and energetic modern communities, along the way capturing the wealth of the Blackwater’s natural ecology and natural beauty.

The Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Danny Collins, said Cork County Council was delighted to be a key sponsor of the series.

“The Blackwater is of great significance to Cork County. I am sure viewers will be captivated by the distinctive character of the region, with everything from the military history of Fermoy to the enchanting music of the Sliabh Luachra music trail, the majestic Drishane Castle in Millstreet and the famed Raleigh Quarter in Youghal,” said Mayor Collins.

“I would like to congratulate Cormorant Films for producing this excellent series highlighting Cork’s past and present along the River Blackwater and look forward to seeing many more visitors to Cork County to discover the vast history, rich culture, unique landscape and incredible stories spanning centuries that the Blackwater holds, from Celtic times to present day,” he added.