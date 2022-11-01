The life and loves of Michael Collins encapsulated on eclectic new album

Mustafa Khetty at the grave of his hero Michael Collins in Dublin's Glasnevin Cemetery.

Mustafa Khetty said much of the work was based around the 300 letters the Michael Collins and Kitty Kiernan wrote before and after the Anglo-Irish Treaty talks in London .

A DECADES long fascination with the life and loves of Michael Collins has been the inspiration behind an eclectic new concept album by Sri Lankan-born, Irish-raised musician Mustafa Khetty.

‘Torn in Love, Torn Apart’, offers a fascinating new insight into Collins and his life as a protean soldier/statesman, with a particular emphasis on the passionate, but tragically doomed, love affair between ‘The Big Fella’ and Kitty Kiernan.

Mustafa speaks of his idol Collins in revered tones, explaining how he looks on him as a true “world hero”.

“The Irish seem to embrace him as their own, aware of the magnitude of his achievements, capabilities and stature. Yet he inspired Mahatma Gandhi, Che Guevara, Nelson Mandela and a stream of others who looked at him and his tactics in the Irish struggle,” said Mustafa.

“He had brain, brawn and Adonis looks. The more I find out about the extraordinary dexterity and depth of his capabilities, the more I’m flabbergasted,” he added.

Mustafa described Michael Collins as being the “quintessential rogue” with a “Dennis the Menace look of mischief in his eye”.

“He had a great gift of the gab, walking into situations as the most wanted man in Ireland, and talking himself out of it. They know in the back of their minds that he’s Michael Collins, and they’re letting him go. That ability was legendary,” said Mustafa.

An interesting character in his own right, Mustafa swapped tropical Sri-Lanka for “damp soggy” Ireland in 1971 at the tender age of 11, rapidly embracing the culture of his new home and in particular a passion for prog-rock music.

With his teenage prog-rock dreams ripped away by his disapproving parents, Mustafa found himself trading in gold bullion and commodities on Wall Street during the 1980’s.

Disillusioned with moral vacancy and vicious brutality of Wall Street, he next ventured into the tech world just as the PC boom hit. With that particular seam of interest exhausted his passion for music, never fare from the surface, was rekindled and saw him masterminding The Morpheus Project’s 2021 prog-rock steeped album ‘Mozaick’.

Almost inevitably his consuming passion for Michael Collins, initially inspired by an iconoclastic history teacher, dovetailed with his musical ambitions, spawning the genesis of ‘Torn in Love, Torn Apart’.

“From my perspective, having been in Wall Street’s evil den, lived in multiple countries and seen how geopolitics plays, Michael Collins is remarkable. He was able to be a soldier, minister of finance, home affairs, strategist, writer and orator who brought the British armed forces to their knees with a few hundred men,” said Mustafa.

“Very few of the 20th century’s leaders had such a totality of skills. Was Gandhi a great financial wizard? Could he win a fist fight? No!”.

Mustafa said he particularly admired Collins’ time in London, negotiating the treaty with seasoned political adversaries Lloyd George, Lord Birkenhead and Winston Churchill.

“Michael Collins learned constitutional law on the fly. This mainframe computer, just 31, was giving off the cuff screeds of diplomacy, international law, trade and finance, impressing people who had just won World War One,” said Mustafa.

“And during the talks he became the Scarlet Pimpernel, the darling of London society. Here was the worst enemy of the British Empire, who appealed to the British public as much as the Irish,” he added.

Speaking about the new album, Mustafa said he wanted to steer away from politics, instead writing what he described as a “love story that makes this amenable to all sides”.

“A lot of the work is based around he 300 letters that Michael and Kitty wrote before and during the peace talks in London,” said Mustafa.

He said he was grateful to members of the Michael Collins Society in Cork who helped guide him through two years of research ahead of writing the album, including members of the Collins family who gave him “given substantial personal information, handed down through generations”.

The album itself contains an eclectic mix of musical genres, one example of this being an Vivaldi like track with elements of traditional music reflecting Kitty Kiernan’s pre-Collins life as a dance-loving socialite.

Another funk/rap style track reflects the hide and seek mischief of Michael Collins escapades with British intelligence, while others are inspired by Mustafa’s passion for prog rock.

The final tracks lead onto the fateful day when Collins was fatally wounded at Béal na Bláth.

“Collins was a very sad looking man in the months after the Dáil debate that accepted division. So, the track, set the day before he’s shot, is a Requiem,” said Mustafa.

“The next track to capture the tragic day of August 22 begins with simple chords that open into prog-rock heavy metal and ends with machine gun fire and a single bullet returning to the original theme with Kitty’s worst nightmare, no more,” he added.

Pondering on the life that he has turned in to music, Mustafa describes it as a “kind of magic”.

“Like a great chess-player, Collins was a strategist who saw nine moves ahead of his enemy. When we look at a great artist, what is that electric current that goes at the speed of light from the brain to the hand to the brush? That story is the music’s inspiration,” he said.