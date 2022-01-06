‘The best Christmas present’ – Cork family celebrate new arrival

Sharon and Brian Clernon with their children Seán, Ryan, Shaye and James enjoying New Year's Eve at their home in Kanturk.

The Doherty Family in Newmarket welcomed the best Christmas Gift of all when baby Katelyn arrived on Dec. 22nd and came home on Christmas Eve. Pictured are Tommy and Mary Jo with baby Katelyn, Micheál and TJ.

AS Covid 19 cases rocketed to record levels and the public was urged to curtail socialising, the people of North Cork hunkered down at home in their individual bubbles to enjoy New Year’s Eve and the remaining days of Christmas with their families.

With ‘hope for a brighter future’ as their motto, families across the country celebrated by going for long walks, watching their favourite TV shows and enjoying a cosy night in by the fire.

The best Christmas gift ever was delivered to the Doherty family in Newmaket when Mary Jo gave birth to baby Katelyn on December 22nd and brought her home on Christmas Eve.

“The best Christmas present was her safe arrival, and the icing on the cake was to have a girl after two boys, and to be home for Christmas was like winning the lotto,” Mary Jo said.

Meanwhile, the boys in the family, TJ and Micheál, who attend the Afterschool Service at IRD Duhallow, are still on a high after taking part in a Christmas video which was aired globally on the Hot Country Show on Sky TV on December 18th. Since then, the video has been viewed over 72,000 times on the Hot Country Website.

Well known singer Elle Marie O’Dwyer rang in the new year at home in Freemount with her husband Tim O’Callaghan. It’s been a tough few years for performers and Elle Marie said that she turned to online platforms to showcase her music. “It’s been a year like no other, while everyone has been affected by the pandemic, I don’t think any sector has been hit as hard as the entertainment industry,” she said.

“Apart from church services, live performances were few and far between. Facebook live concerts filled a void for me and also brought my music to a new and broader audience and I turned to Zoom to conduct my singing classes,” she said.

Elle Marie was delighted when Covid numbers stabilised during the autumn and she was able to perform to live audiences in a series of concerts and festivals. “Hopefully, in this new year, normality will resume and we can all go back to doing what we love the most,” she added.