The Battle for Toon Wood must continue

TED Cook’s message is loud and clear: If you want to change climate, fix our forests!

A solicitor in a former life, Ted is a Heritage Specialist and now advocates for the preservation of the ancient Toon Wood in the valley of the Toon River, a tributary of the Lee. He is one of the founding members of the Macroom and District Environmental Group, a group which is determined to achieve the realisation of Natural Heritage Area status for Toon Wood. This group of people used to come together on a weekly basis in the home of James Kearney before they went exploring the woods.

He should be pushing on an open door as the wood has had Proposed Natural Heritage Area status since it was so ordered by then senior scientist at the National Parks and Wildlife Service, John Cross, in 2013.

But that has not been the case and the recent court case which came following a substantial feling which took place in Silvergrove during 2017 and 2018.

This led to revocation of a tree felling licence which had been issued to the landowner as it had been contended, and successfully so in the recent case, that he had gone beyond the remit to thin Silvergrove, a section of the larger Toon Wood, and rather had done a more expansive clear fell to create grazing pastures for livestock.

The extent of the felling is clearly visible when we’re driving along a road through the affected section of the wood to a part of the wood which is not the property of the Silvergrove owners. There are piles of felled branches in the fields next to the road. As Ted puts it: “These are all oak woods that have gone missing, birches have been left.”

He describes it as the ‘largest clearfell of oak in the history of the State’.

“All of the oak is gone here and up there all of the mature oak is gone, in front of us another four, five, six acres, all gone.”

The disappeared woods he’s describing to us were still there 10 years ago, before the death of the previous owner, John McCarthy. As he had no next of kin, his lands were sold for approximately €327,000 to James and Lorraine Costello. Lorraine Costello was the appellant in the recent court case.

Still driving, Ted continues his account of what happened since.

“One of the great losses here is the clearout of alluvial woodland - all of this was dense Ash, Alder and Willows, cleared out and burned in huge piles.”

The part of the wood to which we’re travelling by public road is owned by local farmer Patsy Lynch and also by local woman Mrs. Tadhg O’Callaghan, now resident in the UK, and Ted has been granted consent to bring people here, a consent for which this reporter is grateful.

Toon Wood extends to 60 hectares or 150 acres and is the largest unprotected woodland of its type in the country. It is a diverse wood with three main types of woodland, sessile oak woodland, ash woodland and birch woodland. This last type tends to be alluvial or boggy and the entire woodland is a treaure trove of flora and wild-life.

A sessile oak woodland essentially means that the trees are planted on rocky ground and, as a result, they grow much stronger than the oak trees planted on softer land.

As Ted explains, this sessile oak is crucial in Irish history as it was this timber which the Normans and, afterwards, the English planters coveted for the roofs of castles and cathedrals.

“The Irish Oak - Dar Gaelach - doesn’t grow on soil, it grows on rock.

“It has long been believed that the roofs of famous English castles and cathedrals were built of English oak - that’s not the case, it’s this really tough and dense timber that comes from sessile Irish oak which was used.”

He listed numerous species which are native to the wood, including the almost extinct lesser horseshoe bat, otters, red squirrels, freshwater pearl mussels in the Toon River and otters.

“In 1992 Europe gave us the Habitats Directive and pressure is mounting on Ireland to come up with your lists of Special Areas of Conservation, SACs.

“In 1996 M.J. Neff, then chief scientist of the Wildlife Service declared we have no lists of woodlands within our state, particularly the four types of woodland listed in the directive, Yew woods, Juniper on Limestone, old growth Oak woods (Toon Wood) and Alluvial Woodlands, the Gearagh, swamp forest.

“Remember that ten years earlier, in 1987, through the good work of Charles Haughey, the Gearagh was given statutory nature reserve protection.”

On June 12, 2013, the NPWS senior scientist John Cross responded to a letter from Ted Cook.

“Thank you for your letter of May 23 and also for your help for Dr. George Smith when he was surveying the woodlands in the Toon Valley last month.

“Dr. Smith has submitted his report and I have drawn up proposals for the area to be designated a Natural Heritage Area under the Wildlife Act.

“However the ultimate decision is outside my control and there is no guarantee that further NHAs will be desginated in the near future.

“This is one of my final pieces of work in the NPWS as I am retiring at the end of the month and any further action will be the responsibility of my successor.”

That letter meant, in effect, that Toon Wood should be treated as if it were a NHA. That was not what happened.

Since then the issue of the status of Toon Wood, despite many assurances of the best of intentions from the authorities, has been unresolved.

The latest obstacle in the way of the realisation of what John Cross intended was the just concluded court case and the traditional reluctance of the State to get involved when a matter is sub judice. The matter could still be appealed.

One possibility which could lead to designation of Toon Wood is that it is connected via the Toon River to the Gearagh and that protection could be extended or made part of a larger NHA complex which also incorporates the similarly named Toon Bridge Wood which is located close to that junction.

Ted’s final message: “Let’s change climate, in other words halt climate change until we adapt and fix our forests.

“Toon Wood is crying out to be loved, it’s all that’s left. There are 6,400 square kilometers in Co. Cork and there’s sixty hectares back there than need love and protection.”

The battle for the protection of Toon Wood must continue.