TG4 to round off the day with ‘Geantraí Lá Fhéile Pádraig’ feast of Irish trad and folk music

Andy Irvine (above), Pauline Scanlon and US ‘supergroup Cherish the Ladies will be among the act's performing during the one-hour TG4 special.

IF, after the exertions of St Patrick’s Day, a night in front of the TV is your particular ‘cupan tae’, TG4 may just have the ideal way to round off the day.

AT 9.30pm on March 17 the channel will screen ‘Geantraí Lá Fhéile Pádraig’, a one-hour special celebrating the very best in traditional Irish and folk music presented by renowned musician Ciarán Ó Gealbháin and singer Pauline Scanlon and featuring some of the biggest names on the contemporary music scene.

These will include the legendary Andy Irvine, who will celebrate Lá Fhéile Pádraig with a heart-warming song, mesmerising the audience with his rich voice and intricate octave mandolin playing.

American ‘supergroup’ Cherish the Ladies will lead the charge with their brand of electrifying and soulful tunes, holding the audience and viewers in the palm of their hands with their lively performance.

The show will honour of one of the true kings of Irish music, the late and much lamented Séamus Begley who passed away in January, in the company of band mates and friends Téada who are joined by Ciarán Ó Gealbháin and Pauline Scanlon for a moving rendition of one of Begley’s favourite songs ‘Cill Mhuire’.

Téada will also perform some of Séamus Begley’s favourite sets from their time together.

Two-decades after they came together to record their iconic album ‘Kitty Lie Over’ Mick O’Brien and Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh will reunite on the stage for the show, with Johnny Óg Connolly and his band performing an excerpt from their newly commissioned suite ‘An Cosán Draíochta’.

The curtain will come down on the show with a rousing set of songs by the ballad group The Kilkennys accompanied by Gerry ‘ Banjo’ O’Connor, a fitting climax to what will be a magical hour celebrating Ireland’s vibrant musical heritage.