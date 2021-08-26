Tension over car parks proposed for latest Páirc Uí Chaoimh upgrade

TENSIONS are rising over the plans by Cork GAA to further revamp Páirc Uí Chaoimh on the banks of the Lee in Cork City, just four short years after a major refurbishment costing at least €90m was completed. The local community association, Ballintemple Area Residents Association, is unhappy about the plans by the development company to add a bus turning circle and two car parks, to be built on land which had been set aside for a public park. BARA says the GAA had signed an agreement pledging not to seek further car parking space. A planning application has been lodged in the past couple of months for the internal reorganisation and redevelopment of the south stand to include a new GAA museum, exhibition space, visitor centre and café, all accessible from the main public concourse connecting Marina Park. As it is, Páirc Uí Chaoimh has a debt of approximately €30m since the overspend on the original refurbishment, but the developers have insisted that their new proposals need to be implemented to increase the viability of the project. It has already been hit badly due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. This Sunday’s County Senior Final between Nemo Rangers and Castlehaven can only admit 500, despite the stadium’s capacity of over 30,000. Now it is being proposed to build two car-parking spaces on either side of the 4G pitch at the Blackrock End. One car park would accommodate 26 vehicles, while the other would have space for 86 cars plus a bus turning circle. There’s also space for six buses, and this could be converted to 124 spaces for disabled drivers or VIPs on match days. Already, there’s space for 126 cars on the main stadium concourse.