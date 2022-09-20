Tender process for Ballymacquirke Junction safety works underway

Ballymacquirke Cross has been the scene of numerous serious accidents over the years.

SIGNIFICANT progress has been made on improving the safety record of a North Cork road junction, once described as being among the most dangerous in the country.

This after Cork County Council confirmed that the tender process for awarding the contract for the Ballymacquirke Junction upgrade has now commenced, with a contractor expected to be appointed to the project before the end of this year.

It is hoped that, all going to plan, work will commence on site in the spring of next year with a build time of approximately nine-months.

The work will entail the construction of a roundabout at the junction on the N72 Mallow to Killarney bisecting Banter and Kanturk, which has been the scene of numerous serious and fatal accidents over the years.

Welcoming the latest development in the long-running saga, Cllr Bernard Moynihan (FF) said it paved the way for Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to release the necessary funds needed for the project.

“While the funding will not be confirmed by TII until tenders have been returned and a contractor appointed, it is my understanding that it would be very unusual for a project on this scale to go to tender and not be subsequently fully funded,” said Cllr Moynihan.

“I have been informed that the project will cost in the region of €4 million and I will be keeping up the pressure on TII to ensure the funding does come through. With this in mind, I am proposing that Cork County Council write to TII requesting that it be made available at the earliest opportunity,” he added.

His motion received the support of council colleagues, including Cllr Gerard Murphy, who said he could recall numerous accidents taking place at the junction of over the past four decades.

“It is important that the funding is ring-fenced for this project to allow work to start as soon as possible. Cork County Council has done all it can to progress the project, its now up to TII ensure that funding comes through,” said Cllr Murphy.

Cork County Council’s divisional manager, James Fogarty, said the authority’s director of road services Padraig Barrett and his team should be congratulated for bringing the project to tender stage.

“The have pulled out all the stops to get the project to this stage and we can now look forward to the tenders coming back by October 10,” said Mr Fogarty.

“I fully support the call to write to TII to ensure the funding for this important project is copper fastened,” he added.