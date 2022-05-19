Tech lessons for older users

County Cork Mayor Cllr Gillian Coughlan with Rory Bunce, Coordinator of Cork County Councils Library Service Inclusion Plan; and Emer O’Brien, County Librarian at Cork County Council, launching the Tech Steps programme this week.

IF you’re an older adult interested in learning the basics of technology, why drop in to Fermoy Library which is due to host a pilot Tech Steps Programme which will introduce older people to the web and other technological innovations.

Topics covered will include how to use a tablet with a basic Acorn tablet available to borrow for the duration of this course. Participants will also learn how to send an email, how to make video calls and how to search the internet.

Those who do not have their own devices will have a tablet provided for them for the duration of the course.

The aim of the course it to ensure participants have a positive experience with technology and the County Council Library staff have received specialised training to ensure this outcome is achieved.

“As this is a pilot programme, places may be limited but I would encourage anyone who is interested to take their first tech step by contacting Fermoy library on 021 4546499 or our Library Headquarters on 021 4546499 and good luck everyone,” said County Cork Mayor, Cllr Gillian Coughlan as she launched the scheme at the beginning of this week.