Teacher airlifted to hospital following Boherbue crash

Keelnahulla Cross near Boherbue where a serious accident took place early on Wednesday morning.

THE treacherous road conditions across north Cork are believed to have been a major contributing factor behind a single vehicle crash near Boherbue on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place at around 8.30am at Keelnahulla Cross on the Taur to Boherbue Road.

The female driver of the car, a teacher at the nearby Boherbue Comprehensive, was on her way to work accompanied by two children when the incident occurred at around 8.30am.

It is understood the car flipped over after skidding on a section of black ice.

Emergency services including Gardaí, the fire brigade, ambulance service and the Rathcoole-based Irish Community Air Ambulance were tasked to the scene and the woman was airlifted to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for treatment.

While the full extent of the woman’s injuries were unknown at time of going to press, it is understood that she was conscious on being transferred into the air ambulance.

Road conditions were poor across north Cork on Wednesday morning, with black ice on many roads following overnight freezing temperatures.

The cold snap is expected to continue, with Met Eireann issuing an status orange low temperature/ ice warning on Wednesday, as temperatures barely rose above freezing point.

The warning issued at 3pm on Wednesday and will be in effect until noon on Thursday said it would be “extremely cold on Wednesday night, with widespread temperatures below -5 degrees leading to severe frost and ice.”

A further status orange low temperature/ice warning will come into effect from 6pm on Thursday until noon on Friday, with temperatures again expected to fall below -5 degrees across Cork.

Cork County Council’s severe weather assessment team, which convened on Wednesday afternoon, confirmed that its roads treatment programme will continue on priority routes and has been extended to include other road surfaces and town centre locations.

“The Council will prioritise vulnerable locations such as schools, doctors’ surgeries, churches etc. Members of the public should contact their local Council office, details of which are available at www.corkcoco.ie, should such a location require urgent treatment,” said a council spokesperson.

“Local communities can also avail of grit stockpiles which are available across a number of locations. The locations are also available on the council’s website,” they added.

Meanwhile, Irish Water has urged people to take precautions to ensure water supplies to homes and businesses across cork are not impacted by freezing pipes.

The company has warned it anticipates night-time restrictions will be introduced across some areas to ensure daytime supplies remain uninterrupted.