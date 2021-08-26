TD: Driver test delays have reduced significantly

THE latest figures have illustrated a significant reduction in the waiting lists for driver tests and theory exams, Cork North West TD Aindrias Moynihan has said. According to the RSA, the driver theory test is gradually resuming normal service and expects to be delivering 50,000 tests monthly from mid-August onwards. Deputy Moynihan said: “Figures from June through to August show a continued increase month-on-month for the delivery of both the centre-based theory test and online theory test. “Over the past number of months, as a significant backlog grew, I continued to keep pressure on the Minister for Transport and the RSA and contacted the Taoiseach to make sure that all possible support would be given to the service to help tackle this issue. “It is vitally important that drivers can complete their test as quickly as possible and not suffer any further delays. Having spoken to a number of affected constituents, I could clearly see the impact this delay was having on their day-to-day lives.” The Cork North West TD raised the matter in the Dáil in May as scheduled theory tests had been put back several months for thousands of applicants. “I pointed out then that the longer summer days, when students were off college or school, were a good opportunity to do driving lessons and that the inactivity and the resulting backlog was causing them to miss this opportunity. “So, it’s beneficial that testing has increased, and more people now have the opportunity to get on with driving lessons. “The benefit of it all isn’t just waiting numbers going down, but more about people being able to get on with getting mobile, doing driving lessons, being able to use the quieter summer months to get a step closer to driving.” Deputy Moynihan added: “Thankfully, it is looking like this pressure has helped in gradually increasing the availability of tests, either centre-based or online, over the past two months. “The RSA says that over 6,000 online theory test slots are being made available this month (August) and these are available on a first come first served basis. They also state that this level of activity means that there will be no substantial backlog by the end of October 2021.”