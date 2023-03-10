Taste of west Cork treat in store for biscuit lovers

The handmade West Cork Biscuits are to be distributed throughout the Supervalu chain.

Those with a sweet tooth and a love of Cork are in for a treat in the coming weeks as a much loved brand of biscuit from the west of the county is to be made available across the country.

The chocolate chip cookies handmade in a small bakery in Dunmanway in west Cork have emerged as one of the five winners in a Supervalu competition, the Food Academy, to identify and promote artisan food products.

The cookies are made by West Cork Biscuits, a company which offers a selection of handmade cookies and biscuits baked at their small Dunmanway bakery.

The company’s Belgian chocolate chip cookies are now available at SuperValu stores countrywide.

West Cork Biscuits are one of five producers from the Food Academy Programme, the business support programme for innovative food and drinks producers, to be stocked as “Guest Stars” in Taste of Local fixtures in SuperValu stores nationwide for three weeks.

West Cork Biscuits Director Ger Devin is delighted that his company’s flagship product has been selected for the programme.

“We joined Food Academy in 2015 and from that very first pitch meeting, I immediately felt great guidance and support from the team which remains today.

“SuperValu’s Food Academy gave our business a sense of security and opened doors for us which allowed us to develop our distribution channels into other stores. You always get the sense that SuperValu want us not only to survive but to thrive and succeed.”

West Cork Biscuits was set up in 2003 by Richard and Jane Graham who are now retired, and in 2010, Ger Devin stepped in as Managing Director after working with the couple through the Local Enterprise Office.

“We believe in supporting local and most of our ingredients are sourced right here in West Cork, and our products are completely unique as each biscuit is made entirely by hand as opposed to from a machine,” Mr Devin said.

“We are delighted to be a part of Taste of Local, this is a brilliant chance for us to showcase ourselves on a national level and we are extremely grateful to SuperValu for the opportunity.”

As well as the West Cork Biscuits, the Guest Stars products also includes Chicory Root Syrup from Homespun in Dublin, Curry Paste from Sing LI Foods in Louth, Ginger Beer from Dublin company Zingibeer and Original Gravy from Porter & Nash also in Dublin.

Speaking about the launch of the five “Guest Stars” products nationwide, Carmel Biggane, Food Academy Manager said: “SuperValu are incredibly proud to support growing Irish food and drink producers,

"It is an important part of our company ethos, and we are delighted that the five producers’ products will now be available to purchase nationwide.

“Starting your own business can be an overwhelming experience and our Food Academy programme provides the producers with the tools they need to thrive and grow their businesses to their fullest potential. Each of the producers have such inspiring stories and SuperValu is thrilled to be on this journey with them.”

The Food Academy programme is a unique food business development programme between SuperValu, Bord Bia and the Local Enterprise Offices. The programme supports Irish producers in navigating the food business industry, teaching vital skills and knowledge including branding, digital marketing, driving sales, sustainability, food safety and labelling, finance and one-to-one mentoring. Some 270 producers are on the programme, and 98% feel that Food Academy has been “very beneficial” to developing their business.

Food and drinks producers, who are in the early stages of developing their business and would like to see their products on shelves in SuperValu are strongly encouraged to apply for the programme. Applications for this year’s intake are now open, and the deadline for application is Friday, April 7th 2023. The programme will commence in September 2023. Those interested in applying can find further details on www.localenterprise.ie/FoodSupports/Food-Academy-Programme.

This year’s Guest Star Products are available at over 150 SuperValu stores nationwide until March 22.