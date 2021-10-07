Taoiseach to meet TD to resolve issue over bypass

CORK East TD James O’Connor is to meet Taoiseach Mícheál Martin today (Thursday) in an attempt to resolve the dispute over the National Development Plan in which promised bypasses of Castlemartyr and Killeagh were not mentioned among a list of 31 roads projects estimated to cost €6 billion. The deputy said he would resign from Fianna Fáil if the bypasses, which he says were promised at Parliamentary Party meetings, weren’t delivered as promised. Should he resign, it would reduce the Government’s Dáil majority to three, 81 to 78. The Dáil’s youngest TD was angered by the failure to include a by-pass for Castlemartyr and Killeagh in the National Development Plan this week and spoke of his concern on C103 on Wedneday. “I’ve been misled, I’m angry, I feel that the people who elected me feel that pain and I want to say here and now that I will not stand for it,” he told interviewer Patricia Messinger. When pressed whether it was possibly a resignation issue, he said: “If the commitments that were made to me weren’t fulfilled, I may consider such action. “I want to say catergorically those commitments were made to me, many of my colleagues were witness to those commitments.” An Taoiseach was in Slovenia where he told reporters that he believed that the issue could be resolved. It later emerged that Mr Martin would meet with the Cork East TD on Thursday. It’s unclear as to how the Castlemartyr/Killeagh bypass project can be inserted into the list of 31 projects mentioned specifically in the NDP but there is provision for support to local authorities to resolve congestion. Should he follow Marc McSharry, who resigned from Fianna Fáil over the party’s stance to support Simon Coveney in the no-confidence debate arising out of the Zappone controversy, it would place Taoiseach Martin in a difficult if not impossible postion of having to hold the Government together with a slim majority.