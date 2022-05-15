Taoiseach, Tánaiste to jointly address Michael Collins centenary commemoration

Fianna Fáil leader and Taoiseach Mícheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, the Fine Gael leader, will jointly address the Michael Collins centenary commemoration in Béal na Bláth in Cork this August.

According to Mr Martin, 2022 was an ‘important and insensitive year for commemorations’ as it would recall the centenary the onset of the Civil War.

“Throughout our country, we have hundreds of places where the decisive moments and personalities of our revolution are marked.

“One such place is Béal na Bláth w"hich has a resonance that will last for centuries, capturing as it does the tragedy of a lost leader, the lost hopes and dreams of an individual who achieved so much in his shortlifetime.

“The name instantly brings to mind the tragedy and loss of the towering figure of Michael Collins, and it is fitting that we come together to commemorate the centenary of his death,” said Mr Martin who will be only the second Fianna Fáil politician to speak at the event. It was addressed previously by former Fianna Fáil Finance Minister, the late Brian Lenihan Junior.

Mr Martin thanked the Organising Committee for the invitation as did Tánaiste Leo Varadkar who said that there had been nothing inevitable about the survival of the Free State. He described Michael Collins as ‘instrumental in shaping our State’.

““To me, he is first among equals among its founders,” said Mr Varadkar.. “He strove,always,to do what was best for the future of our nation and took enormous risks for peace. He was both brave and pragmatic. He understood that once gains were made and consolidated, more could be achieved.”

The decision of the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael leaders to accept the invitation to jointly address the commemoration was welcomed by organising committee chairman, Garret Kelleher.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming them, members of the extended Collins family and many visitors to Béal na Bláth in August for what we hope will be a commemoration that befits the occasion and pays due honour to one of Ireland’s greatest leaders.”

This year’s commemoration will be held at the west Cork location on Sunday, August 21.