Taoiseach, mayor unveil plaque to commemorate slain railway men

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD with Cllr. Gillian Coughlan Mayor of the County of Cork unveiling a plague to commemorate rail workers who died during the war of independence at Mallow railway station. Photo: David Creedon / Anzenberger

AN Taoiseach Micheál Martin paid a brief visit to Mallow last Monday for the unveiling of plaque commemorating the civilian casualties from the railway who perished during the struggle for independence 100 years ago.

In the period up to the truce 12 railway men were killed in their place of work with the largest killing taking place at Mallow Station, where four workers perished in a Crown Forces’ raid. This event is one of a series of events that Iarnród Éireann have hosted as part of the decade of centenaries.

Known simply as ‘the Mallow Shootings’, on the evening of January 31, 1921 RIC district inspector Captain William H King was walking near Mallow Railway Station (where the Cork County Council office are now located) when he was fired on by an IRA ambush party. He was only slightly wounded but his wife, Alice, who was with him, was shot dead.

The station was subsequently raided by a group of policemen and workers were rounded up and taken to the barracks at ‘Broadview’ (now Matthew Nagle Solicitors) where the Auxiliary Division of the RIC and the Black and Tans were billeted.

The first group were escorted to the barracks uneventfully but shortly after the second group left the station they were told to run and after about ten yards they were fired on.

Two of the men, Denis Bennett, a 17-year-old engine cleaner and father of eight, and Patrick Devitt, a signalman, died instantly. A number of men were wounded, including 23-year-old fireman Daniel Bennett, who died the following day from his injuries.

Signalmen Joseph Greensmyth (68), who was thrown down the 28 stairs leading to the north signal cabin, died the following June.

A little later, a party of Black and Tans, under a head constable, opened fire on the engine driver and fireman of a goods train which had just arrived from Thurles, leaving the train driver seriously injured.

In another fatal incident in Cork, John Sisk was a signalman at Upton. He was shot during the IRA ambush on a train on 15th February 1921 and died two days later, leaving a wife and five children.

In his keynote address, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “I am honoured to commemorate the railwaymen who lost their lives during the turbulent years of the struggle for Independence. These men lived, and ultimately suffered an untimely death, during a pivotal period in our history”.

Speaking at the event, Irish Rail CEO Jim Meade said: “The common thread which unites the names on this plaque is that they went to work and never came home. Some were victims of deliberate attacks, others were victims of crossfire or derailments.

“Regardless of all that occurred, the trains kept running, a dedication and commitment to public service that continues to this day”.

Cllr. Gillian Coughlan, Mayor of County Cork said: “The War of Independence impacted on many lives throughout Cork County. Events such as those which took place at Mallow Station highlighted the very real tragedy and suffering that comes with war. Four railway workers tragically lost their lives in an indiscriminate attack whilst going about their duties working at the station.

“In this period of struggle, the trains continued to run and were a vital source of transport, supporting people as they went about their lives. This is a testament to the workers at the time who continued to assist their communities in such challenging conditions.”

MC Jennifer O’Reilly opened the 45 minute which also included several local councillors and members of the Mallow Development Partnership.

In a brief statement to the Around Mallow column, local TD Sean Sherlock (Labour) said: “As a local TD for Mallow I was deeply disappointed not to have received an invitation to the event. In this decade of commemorations, where we rise above party politics and remember those who died, it is vital that no one political party seeks to appropriate our shared history. As a weekly user of the train to Dublin and as a supporter of railway workers, it was disappointing not to have received an invitation.

“I did receive an apology from the Cheif Executive of Irish Rail and I fully accept that apology.”