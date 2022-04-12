Taoiseach is positive about ‘Gearagh National Park’

Kevin Corcoran, author of Saving Eden and the researcher who prepared 'Restoring the Gearagh Western Europe’s Last Primeval River Forest'

The eastern section of drowned river forest in the Gearagh with its decapitated trees and alluvial islands at extreme low water level.

CORK could be the first of Ireland’s counties not to have a National Park at present to develop one in the near future if a proposal from a Macroom based ecological expert is adapted.

And the result could be a world class National Park which would, as well as helping Ireland achieve carbon emission and biodiversity targets, attract tourists from all over Ireland and globally to visit the mid Cork located primeval river forest.

Kevin Corcoran finished writing his book, Saving Eden - The Gearagh and Irish Nature, last Spring and immediately set about preparing a detailed proposal which has now landed on the desk of An Taoiseach, Mícheál Martin.

The proposal, which took a year to draft but towards which Kevin has been working all his life, is aimed at putting biodiversity and reducing carbon emissions front and centre by establishing a national park in every county in Ireland that hasn’t yet got one.

As a proud Macroom man with family links to the Gearagh, Kevin wants Cork to be first on An Taoiseach’s list for developing national parks and his proposal makes a strong case that An Gearagh be given the designation in Ireland’s largest county.

“Restoring The Gearagh - Western Europe’s Last Primeval River Forest” is a project which Kevin believes the European Union would support through its Life Funding and would be of immense benefit to Ireland which is already incurring massive fines to our failure to meet biodiversity targets.

“The worsening biodiversity crisis needs to be tackled constructively and Taoiseach Micheal Martin signalled this whern he flagged the idea of a biodiversity debate within the next Citizens Assembly,” said Kevin.

“Essentially I am asking him and his colleagues to create a new National Park in every county that does not have one, starting with Cork the biggest county.

“This is to counter the loss of nature without impinging on farmers or whatever. And so the Gearagh River Forest National Park would set the initiative rolling.”

The initial reaction from An Taoiseach, Mícheál Martin was, according to Kevin, ‘very positive’.

“This isa win-win for everybody,” he told The Corkman. “An Taoiseach has written back to me and told me that he is going to discuss it with Environment Minister Eamon Ryan.”

The meticulously researched 33-page report envisages a core park which stretches from near Toon Bridge to the Carrigadrohid dam, an area which is already under public ownership via the ESB.

“In terms of its importance for biodiversity, the Gearagh ought to be regarded as one of Ireland’s ‘jewels in the crown’ – a unique example of an inland river delta, a relict of primeval temperate rain forest and the country’s most important example of alluvial forest.

“Yet to arrive at the main public entrance point today is akin to arriving at a nondescript, highway pull-over.

“Not a single sign is in place that would announce its unique primeval woodland status, explain its exceptional global significance or display images of its wonderfully biodiverse wildlife and wintering wildfowl.

“Their absence is indicative of official neglect and marginalisation of the site and sadly consistent with a failure to pursue its conservation and restoration.”

The proposal outlines two options for the development of the proposed National Park - the preferred option as proposed by Kevin is the decommissioning of the dam at Carrigadrohid.

“This would involve decommissioning the Carrigadrohid dam and completely emptying the upper storage reservoir to allow the development of a spectacular River Lee wilderness area with the Gearagh at its core.

“State ownership would allow the drained reservoir to be reconstituted as a River Forest National Park – to add to Ireland’s present very modest national park coverage.”

At present Ireland has only six national parks. These are Killarney National Park, Glenveagh in Donegal, the Burren in Clare, Conamara National Park, Wild Nephin in Mayo and Glendalough in Wicklow.

Another option would be to retain the Carrigadrohid dam. “This option would involve developing the Gearagh area only as a spectacular wilderness area through a well-conceived conservation management plan in line with EU environmental laws that takes account of nature, the ESB and the local community.”

According to Kevin, while this option would be less ambitious, the results would still be spectacular while being more easily achieved.

“Restoring western Europe’s last primeval river forest in its own right would be an equally spectacular project of global significance. The costs involved in this less ambitious but still spectacular project would be reasonable as nature would do most of the work of restoration. Practical associated interventions could include better access for the public, physical barriers to retain water, and an on-site interpretative centre.”

Initial approaches to Europe have elicited significant support in terms of advice and guidance from EU officials who are frustrated with Ireland’s slow pace in working towards its biodiversity aims.

“All the feedback I’m getting is positive and the EU Life Fund has no upper limit in terms of funding it can make available for a project like this,” he said.

A project to save the Corncrake attracted support of more than €5.4m from the EU Life Fund in a recent funding round, he pointed out.

“I can imagine a network of walking sites stretching from Cork to Gougane Barra with the Gearagh as its core element and then linking into tracks like Slí na Gaeltachta,” he said.

The next move is up to the Taoiseach and Minister for Environment.

Kevin believes it could be an outstanding legacy for Mr Martin as he prepares to leave office but believes that it is vitally important for our efforts to combat climate change and advance biodiversity that the first steps are taken soon.