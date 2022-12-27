Tánaiste Micheál Martin leads tributes to the late former Cork TD Tom Meaney

The Tánaiste and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has led tributes to the late Cork TD and Minister for State Tom Meaney, who passed away on St Stephen’s Day aged 91.

The late Mr Meaney, a native of Derrinagree, Millstreet, was a lifelong member of Fianna Fáil and had served on Cork County Council.

He was first elected to Dáil Eireann for the Mid-Cork constituency (later Cork North West) in 1965, winning the seat formerly held by his father Con who had served as a TD from 1937-1943 and 1961-1965.

Mr Meaney was re-elected at each subsequent general election, serving as Minister of State at the Department of Industry, Commerce and Energy from 1980-81 prior to his retirement from politics in 1982.

The Tánaiste said he was “deeply saddened to hear of the death of my very good friend Tom Meaney”.

“Tom was a former councillor, TD and Minister of State, a man deeply committed to his constituency and place. He was deeply passionate about, and committed to, public service,” said Deputy Martin.

“Tom developed a deep bond with his constituents – who he served and represented with great dedication and enthusiasm for many years. Tom’s commitment to, and love of, his native place never left him and he never missed an opportunity to advocate for his constituency, long after his retirement,” he added.

Describing the late Mr Meaney’s electoral record as being “deeply impressive, The Tánaiste said it was an acknowledgement by the people of his constituency for his service and commitment to them.

“He continued the many decades of distinguished service by his father Con, who shaped Tom’s republican values and care for those he represented,” said Deputy Martin.

“Tom was a regular attender at Fianna Fáil meetings, even up to recent times - always taking a deep interest in the party, its values and contribution to Irish society. I deeply valued his friendship and counsel,” he added.

The Fianna Fáil leader said the late Mr Meaney maintained a deep interest in local history and was a valued member of the GAA and Millstreet Athletic Club.

“Tom took an active in planning local commemorative events in recent years, delivering many orations and played a particularly important role in organising local events to mark the centenary of 1916,” said the Tánaiste.

“As we mourn the loss of a valued party member and friend, on my own behalf and on behalf of the Fianna Fáil organisation, I want to express my deepest sympathies to Tom’s family Noreen, Con, John, Tomás, Siobhán and Donal, along with his grandchildren and the wider Meaney family.

Today, we also remember Tom’s late wife Joan, who passed away last year and who was Tom’s great friend and companion. We remember both at this very sad time.”

Sitting Cork North West Fianna Fáil TDs Aindrias and Michael Moynihan also paid tributes to the late Mr Meaney, with the former describing him as a “giant on the political landscape local for decades”.

“He was very much in tune with the people he represented and said what needed saying. He had a wonderful way about him and would draw you in to carefully listen when he spoke A real gent and so proud of his native Millstreet. He worked tirelessly for people locally,” said Deputy Aindrias Moynihan.

“Comhbhrón lena mhuintir agus suaibhneas siorí do Tom.”

Deputy Michael Moynihan said Mr Meaney had served his constituents with “huge dedication, passion and commitment in a capable and robust manner.”

The late Mr Meaney will be laid to rest at St Mary’s Cemetery in Millstreet on Wednesday following 11am Requiem Mass at the Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Derrinagree.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on www.mycondolences.ie.