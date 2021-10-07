Take a trip back in Irish history with some colourful characters

Jeremiah O’Donovan Rossa (1831–1915) - circa November 1886, Mountjoy Prison. O’Donovan Rossa was born in Reenascreena, Co Cork. In 1856, he co-founded the Phoenix National and Literary Society in Skibbereen, which later amalgamated with the Irish Republican Brotherhood (IRB). In 1865, he was arrested, tried on a charge of conspiracy, and given a life sentence. While imprisoned, he suffered greatly at the hands of his jailers. After an inquiry into the treatment of Fenian prisoners, he was given an amnesty in 1871, emigrated to the US and became involved in Republican circles there. Photographer: Unknown Source: NYPL.

‘Off to the Horse Fair’ July1954, Buttevant, Co Cork. Women and children preparing for Cahirmee Horse Fair. The horse fair, thought to have its origins in prehistoric times, was originally held at the Fair Field of Cahirmee, three miles east of the town, but in 1921 it was transferred into the town. It is still held in July each year. Irish Travellers were ardent supporters of the fair, and crowds gathered to buy and sell horses, meet family and friends, and have weddings. There was also a famous ‘parade of caravans’, when highly polished and decorated barrel-top caravans were paraded through the town. The winner would receive a trophy. The woman to the front of the photo was identified by her grand-daughter as Elizabeth ‘Lizzie’ Furey Hanafin. She was seventeen at the time and was the niece of late artist Ted Furey. Source: National Library of Ireland.

‘On the Hurl’ - c.1880-1891, Blarney, Co Cork. Hurling is one of the oldest field games in the world and was popular ‘for at least 3,000 years in Ireland, with the first literary reference dating back to 1272 bc’. How it has been played, and the forms of the stick and ball used, has varied but since the foundation of the GAA in 1884 and the introduction of a formal set of rules, the game of hurling has evolved into the sport we see today. Source: RSAI.

Building Fastnet Lighthouse - circa 1900, Fastnet Rock,Co, Cork. Fastnet light was established on 1 January 1854, replacing the lighthouse at Cape Clear. An external cast-iron casing was completed in 1868, but 1891 saw the decision to replace the cast-iron tower with a sturdier granite one. Designed by William Douglass, Engineer to the Commissioners of Irish Lights, this took five years to complete. Finished in 1904, it remains the tallest and widest rock lighthouse tower in Ireland and Great Britain. The new light was established on 27 June 1904. On 10 May 1969 it was converted from vaporised paraffin to electric, with a range of 28 nautical miles and the power of 2,500,000 candelas. Photographer: Robert Stawell Ball Source: National Library of Ireland

LAST year a colourised chronicle containing historical images of Irish life in the late 19th and early 20th centuries turned out of to be the Irish publishing phenomenon of 2020.

The only book published in Ireland last year to record sales in excess of the €1million mark, ‘Old Ireland in Colour’ topped the Irish best-seller charts scooping the prestigious Christmas number-one spot in the process and has remained one of the country’s most popular books throughout this year.

Using captivating and sometimes poignant restored Images of Irish life, many of which had never been published before, its creators, academics John Breslin and Sarah-Anne Buckley, offered a fascinating insight into Ireland’s rich and vibrant cultural heritage.

The book won the An Post Irish Book Award for the best Irish- published book, was featured in newspapers across the country, was showcased on the Late Late Show and even made it onto the homepage of the CNN website.

“People bought it for their parents and grandparents and then they started sharing experiences of when they were young. We had stories from all around the world about the impact it had on people. It was an amazing reaction and quite emotional for us,” said Breslin, a professor at NUI Galway.

“It’s the love for the first book from those who bought it for themselves or gave it to family and friends that made us feel a second one was possible. When we did the first book, we always had ideas for other photographs we could use in a second book,” he added.

This vision prompted Breslin and Buckley, a lecturer at NUI Galway and the president of the Women’s History Association of Ireland, to delve back into Ireland’s extensive historical archives for a follow-up volume, which hit the shelves of Irish bookshops last month.

Like its predecessor ‘Old Ireland in Colour 2’ brings to life more than 150 enchanting photographic gems using a unique blend of cutting-edge technology, historical research and painstaking expert colourisation.

Spanning life across the 32-counties, the book is yet another joyous celebration of our rich history though the ordinary and sometimes extraordinary people and events that have helped shape Irish life and society.

It features a number of images from County Cork, including one taken in 1954 of people travelling to the Buttevant Horse Fair, another taken in the late 19th century of a hurler in Blarney and one showing construction work on the Fastnet Lighthouse around the turn of the 20th century.

Divided into six sections that encompass aspects of Irish life from politics and revolution to working life, sport and rural & urban life, the images are accompanied by insightful captions offering a perfect portrait of Irish life in times gone by.

From the chaos of the revolutionary period to the simplicity of life in rural Ireland ‘Old Ireland in Colour’ offers something new and inspiring to readers at the turn of each page.