Take a trip back in Irish history with some colourful characters

Second volume of colourised images, many with a cork connection, offers a unique insight into Irish life
LAST year a colourised chronicle containing historical images of Irish life in the late 19th and early 20th centuries turned out of to be the Irish publishing phenomenon of 2020.
The only book published in Ireland last year to record sales in excess of the €1million mark, ‘Old Ireland in Colour’ topped the Irish best-seller charts scooping the prestigious Christmas number-one spot in the process and has remained one of the country’s most popular books throughout this year.
Using captivating and sometimes poignant restored Images of Irish life, many of which had never been published before, its creators, academics John Breslin and Sarah-Anne Buckley, offered a fascinating insight into Ireland’s rich and vibrant cultural heritage.
The book won the An Post Irish Book Award for the best Irish- published book, was featured in newspapers across the country, was showcased on the Late Late Show and even made it onto the homepage of the CNN website.
“People bought it for their parents and grandparents and then they started sharing experiences of when they were young. We had stories from all around the world about the impact it had on people. It was an amazing reaction and quite emotional for us,” said Breslin, a professor at NUI Galway.
“It’s the love for the first book from those who bought it for themselves or gave it to family and friends that made us feel a second one was possible. When we did the first book, we always had ideas for other photographs we could use in a second book,” he added.
This vision prompted Breslin and Buckley, a lecturer at NUI Galway and the president of the Women’s History Association of Ireland, to delve back into Ireland’s extensive historical archives for a follow-up volume, which hit the shelves of Irish bookshops last month.
Like its predecessor ‘Old Ireland in Colour 2’ brings to life more than 150 enchanting photographic gems using a unique blend of cutting-edge technology, historical research and painstaking expert colourisation.
Spanning life across the 32-counties, the book is yet another joyous celebration of our rich history though the ordinary and sometimes extraordinary people and events that have helped shape Irish life and society.
It features a number of images from County Cork, including one taken in 1954 of people travelling to the Buttevant Horse Fair, another taken in the late 19th century of a hurler in Blarney and one showing construction work on the Fastnet Lighthouse around the turn of the 20th century.
Divided into six sections that encompass aspects of Irish life from politics and revolution to working life, sport and rural & urban life, the images are accompanied by insightful captions offering a perfect portrait of Irish life in times gone by.
From the chaos of the revolutionary period to the simplicity of life in rural Ireland ‘Old Ireland in Colour’ offers something new and inspiring to readers at the turn of each page.