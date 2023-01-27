Cork

Support available for extra Cork council staff to deal with dereliction

Varying estimates put the number of derelict and vacant buildings in County Cork alone between 10,000 and 17,000. According to the latest figures there were 503 adults homeless in the county at Christmas. Expand

corkman

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

The Department of Housing was willing to offer support for the appointment of extra Council officials to deal with the problem of vacant and derelict buildings, the Cork East TD David Stanton has said.

The appointment of more full-time vacant homes officer positions in Cork County Council would further encourage the refurbishment of vacant and derelict properties in towns and villages across County Cork said Fine Gael TD David Stanton following a meeting with Kieran O’Donnell, the recently appointment Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

