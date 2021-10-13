Supply issue hampers boardwalk progress

A delay in importing the steel needed for the decking on the Mallow Boardwalk has meant the project will now not be completed until the New Year.

WHEN news broke last March that a massive container ship had ran aground in the Suez Canal, few would have suspected the ramifications of the incident would be felt as far away as Mallow.

For more than a week the 400m-long Ever Given remained stubbornly wedged between the banks of the canal, which caters for an estimated 12% of all global trade.

The incident caused a massive shipping traffic jam at both ends of the canal, with Lloyds of London estimating it was holding up an estimated $9.6bn worth of trade along the waterway each day.

Countless businesses and projects across the globe were affected, with stranded goods taking months to reach their final destination.

A combination of this, Brexit and the Covid pandemic have now been cited by Cork County Council spokesperson as the cause of a further delay to the €2.1 million Mallow boardwalk project, which is now set to run into the early part of next year.

It had been hoped that following the recent instalment of the metal superstructure on the side of Mallow Bridge the project would be fully completed by the end of November.

However, the Council spokesperson has confirmed a delay in the delivery of the metal needed to build the perforated boardwalk deck has meant the deadline for completing the project has been pushed back.

“This is a supply issue caused by a combination of external factors that have held up the delivery of the steel needed for the decking, which is being imported from abroad,” said the spokesperson.

“This is completely out of our hands. While we are working with the engineering company making the decking and the contractor to resolve this problem as soon as possible, we have been left with no option but to revise the schedule,” he added.

The spokesperson said that while workers are currently on site it is likely that operations will be scaled back in December during the lead up to Christmas.

“Progress will be made over the coming weeks and we are looking at suspending works during December to minimise the impact on local traders during what is traditionally a busy season for them,” he said.

“With this in mind, we are now looking at having the entire project completed by February of next year.”