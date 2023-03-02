Sullane FC’s triumph in West Cork League completes father-son double for Mullanes

Sullane FC/Peileadóirí an tSuláin captain Daniel Ó Ceallaigh receiving the West Cork League Cup following the club's final match at Cúil Aodha on Sunday.

THere was a lot beeping of car horns and a general atmosphere of celebration west of Carrigaphooka on Sunday when local soccer club, Sullane FC/Peileadóirí an tSuláin, ended a brilliant season by securing the West Cork League Championship title.

The team is managed by Johnathan Mullane, the son of the late and great Seánie Mullane, who 30 years previously was the manager of the Sullane FC side which won Division 3 of the same league.

Seánie was also the manager/coach of Naomh Abán GAA’s intermediate side at the same time. He himself had lined out for Cork back in 1966 and was well able to handle himself on the pitch - and on the sideline.

That his son has now managed to bring this talented group of players to the top of the league in West Cork is a notable achievement for all by the banks of the Sullane.

The pitch in which the title was secured is the ‘Field of Dreams’ of my own childhood. Every Sunday afternoon we played there and our goalposts were the proverbial jumpers. There were GAA goals too but they had no nets and if your kick was too strong, the ball might end up in the river!

Sullane FC have made a proper pitch of this field and it’s a credit to them and, I understand, the club has plans for further developments at the site.

Many of the Sullane FC peileadóirí (footballers) will line out also for Naomh Abán in their quest for championship success.

While in days of yore there was a ban on such intermingling, there’s a completely different atmosphere now.

The late Seánie had a great attitude. “For a start soccer is 90 minutes long and that extra half hour I think will stand to the footballers - originally the lads tired a lot in the last half hour but now they can all last the pace for the full 90 minutes.

“Maybe it’s different in the cities but here in Ballyvourney, lads have nothing at all during the winter so the soccer is a handy way of keeping fit and now they’re all raring to go for the championship.”

And that is appreciated by Naomh Abán who were among the first to congratulate Sullane on their magnificent triumph. Sullane and Naomh Abán abú!