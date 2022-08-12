Suicide prevention initiative will train people to save lives

Course will teach participants to recognise signs of suicide ideation and connect people with the relevant supports and resources.

A FREE course aimed at showing people how to recognise the signs of suicide ideation among others and act on them will take place in Mallow later on this month.

‘SafeTalk – Suicide Awareness For Everyone’ is a half-day training programme for people aged 18 and over that prepares attendees, regardless of prior experience or training, to become a ‘suicide-alert helper’.

The course will prepare participants to identify vulnerable people who may be having thoughts about taking their own lives and connecting them to dedicated specialist counselling and support services.

A HSE and Cork Mental Health supported initiative coordinated by local community groups, SafeTALK will see participants learn how to offer practical help by using the four basic steps of TALK (Tell, Ask, Listen and Keepsafe) and learn about available local, regional and national services and supports.

A spokesperson for the initiative said the four TALK skills are taught with the expectation that the person leaning them will use them to help save lives and reduce suicide risk within their respective communities.

“Most people with thoughts of suicide do not truly want to die, but are struggling with the pain in their lives. Through their words and actions, they invite help to stay alive,” said the spokesperson.

“SafeTALK trained helpers can recognise these invitations and take action by connecting people with life-saving intervention resources. Working alongside these resources to identify and avert suicide risks, SafeTalk-trained helpers are an important part of ‘suicide-safer’ communities,” they added.

The course will show people how to identify people harbouring thoughts of suicide, move beyond common tendencies to miss, dismiss or avoid suicide and apply what they have learned to connect people with the right supports.

The spokesperson said that participants can expected to feel “challenged, empowered and hopeful” by the experience.

“They will be shown video clips illustrating both alert and non-alert responses, have the opportunity to ask questions & enter discussions and learn clear and practical information on what to do if you need to support someone who is at risk of suicide,” said the spokesperson.

However, they did point out that the course may prove to be difficult for people who feel “emotionally vulnerable.”

“If you have suicidal thoughts, or have been recently bereaved, particularly through suicide, you may wish to delay taking part in this course until you are feeling emotionally stronger.”

The course will take place at the Springfort Hall, Mallow from 10am – 1.30pm on Friday, August 26 and pre-booking is essential.

For more information and to register for the course contact Lorna Hurley, rural community health worker with the Avondhu Blackwater Partnership on 086 440 4050 or by email at lorna@avondhublackwater.com.