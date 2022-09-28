Suicide awareness project for North Cork area launched

A NEW initiative aimed at addressing the issue of suicide and self-harm within rural communities across north Cork was officially launched his week at the Mercy Centre in Mallow.

A collaboration between the HSE/ Cork Kerry Community Healthcare and the IRD Duhallow, Avondhu/Blackwater and Ballyhoura Development Partnerships, the Rural Community Health Worker Project for north Cork was launched by Deputy County Mayor Cllr Deirdre O’Brien.

While a team of three Rural Community Health Workers has been in place for the region since January of this year, HSE resource officer for suicide prevention Helena Cogan said the new initiative has been designed to make the public more aware of their work.

“Free training in suicide prevention has been available throughout Cork for almost 20- years. The introduction of the Rural Community Health Worker Project for North Cork will ensure that the increased and enhanced availability of information on supports to those at risk and those affected by suicide is promoted and supported to an even greater degree,” said Ms Cogan.

“The core aspect of the project will be to ensure that the suite of free training programmes related to suicide prevention/intervention are made widely available to the rural sector of north Cork.

These programmes include: START and SafeTALK suicide alertness training courses, a 2-day Applied Suicide Alertness Skills Training initiative and a one-day Understanding Self-Harm training programme.

“A series of networks will also be established to support the area of postvention (after an event involving suicide) work when needed in collaboration with the Suicide Bereavement Liaison Service, local partnerships, the community and HSE representatives,” said Ms Cogan.

For more information about the project and community suicide alertness training programmes contact:

Majella Canty – IRD Duhallow CLG - 086 2191548

Jacki Hehir – Ballyhoura Development CLG - 087-1840938

Lorna Hurley – Avondhu/Blackwater Partnership CLG - 086 4404050.