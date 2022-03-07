Study ‘an important first step’ in the development of proposed Mallow to Dungarvan greenway

It is proposed that the almost 80k, stretch of greenway will roughly follow the footprint of the defunct Mallow-Dungarvan railway before linking up with the existing Waterford Greenway.

MEMBERS of the public have been invited to have their say on the proposed development of a dedicated greenway spanning the Blackwater Valley, linking Mallow to Dungarvan.

Funding of more than €360,000 has been allocated to undertake a feasibility study into the project, a joint initiative between Cork County Council and Waterford City and County Council.

The proposal makes provision for the development of a greenway along an almost 80km stretch of scenic countryside adjacent to the River Blackwater linking up to the existing Waterford Greenway.

It will create a more than 125km passage linking Mallow to the heart of Waterford City, creating the longest single stretch of greenway in the country.

The route will roughly follow the footprint of the former Mallow-Dungarvan railway line, which closed down on 1961.

It would run through a number of North Cork towns and villages, incorporating landmark bridges and viaducts, including the iconic Carrigabrick viaduct spanning the River Blackwater in Fermoy.

Built in 1872 the imposing viaduct was used as the backdrop to one of the most spectacular aviation movie sequences ever filmed.

This after stunt pilot Derek Piggott flew a Fokker Dr I triplane under the bridge with only four feet of wing clearance on either side.

The scene was the dramatic climax to the 1966 film ‘The Blue Max’ , which saw two German WWI pilots go head-to-head in a death-defying dual of nerves to see which one would emerge as master of the skies.

Over recent months a series of meetings have taken place between officials from both local authorities to firm up proposals for the greenway, with the Mayor of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, saying it had the potential to attract thousands of tourists annually to the North Cork region.

“This project, should it come to pass, would provide a wonderful opportunity to create a vibrant tourist attraction in the north of the county, which in turn could feed into the tremendous success that is the Waterford Greenway,” said Cllr Coughlan.

“Since the pandemic struck, everyone truly appreciates the benefits of being outdoors, and it is incumbent upon us to explore every opportunity to create new and compelling reasons to explore our wonderful county. I look forward to the outcome of the feasibility study,” she added.

Tim Lucey, the chief executive of Cork County Council which will act as the lead authority for the project, said the feasibility study was “an important first step” it bringing the proposed greenway fruition.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to develop a strategic, sustainable and captivating greenway that links the beautiful countryside at the heart of Munster to the scenic coast of Waterford, and beyond,” said Mr Lucey.

“We look forward to seeing the results of the study and would like to thank the Department of Transport for the funding that has allowed us to explore this exciting project in greater detail,” he added.

Project management company Atkins, which has worked on similar projects including the Royal Canal and Baldoyle – Portmarmock Greenways, has been appointed to undertake the feasibility study.

The study will incorporate an online consultation process seeking the views of the public on the proposal, with full details on the project and a portal to make submissions available at www.corkrdo.ie/greenways.

One all the submissions have been taken under consideration a set of specific route options for the greenway will be proposed before the final route is selected and recommendations made on how to proceed with the project.