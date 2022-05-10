Students negotiate Ukraine crisis ‘resolution’ at Model UN meeting

The Model United Nations organised b Davis College is in session - the flags of Ireland, the UN and the EU are flown at the venue.

Peter Holland, Secretary General of the David College Model United Nations, along with delegates at Cork City Hall during a break in the deliberations of the body's Security Council on Thursday.

The Security Council at the Model United Nations, organised by Davis College of Mallow, debate resolutions about the Russian invasion of Ukraine at City Hall in Cork on Thursday.

WHILE the world looks on almost helplessly as Russian forces continue to occupy eastern Ukraine and subject its population to incessant bombardment, there’s been very little progress on securing a resolution to the conflict which became an all out invasion in February.

Peace talks held in Turkey have failed to reach a resolution and even parlays aimed at allowing humanitarian evacuations from besieged cities like Mariupol have floundered.

In Cork city last week, however, the first Davis College Model United Nations since 2019, before the pandemic hit, saw up to 400 students from 30 schools throughout Ireland and one school in Spain discuss the nuances of the issues relating to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and other contentious matters such as domestic violence, Brexit and its impact in Northern Ireland, how to deal with novel viruses and pandemics and issues relating to the integration of indigenous peoples.

A brief visit on Thursday, the final day of a conference which began on Tuesday afternoon, gave an illuminating insight into the firm grasp these secondary school students of had on the nuances and intricacies of national and global issues which have taxed diplomats of many years of experience.

Rachel O’Driscoll, a student in St Brogan’s Secondary School in Bandon and a member of the Irish delegation at the Security Council, explained that she and her colleagues are limited as to the sources of their knowledge and this means they tackle issues with much less nuance than at the actual United Nations in New York.

“We’ve a much less nuanced view of the whole situation, we represent our countries to the best of our abilities but in the end it is based on personal research and there’s archives and information we wouldn’t have access to so while it seems like that resolutions and solutions are alot quicker, the situation is not as clear in reality.”

That said, however, following a resolution proposed by the Russian Federation delegation, and a great deal of intense behind the scenes negotiations between the Irish delegation and the delegations of the five permanent members of the Security Council, there were concessions arrived at which would have led to peace talks.

These included the establishment of a demilitarised zone in Eastern Ukraine and the deployment of a UN peacekeeping force of 2000 soldiers to allow peace talks to progress in a neutral location.

The Irish delegation would not have been normally allowed to participate in what is described as a P5 caucus but seeing as it was an amendment they had proposed which was being discussed at the time, it was ruled by the Secretary General, Peter Holland of Davis College, that they should be allowed to participate.

How and, more particularly, where the peace talks might be conducted was also a subject of discussion.

While countries like Croatia and Austria were suggested because they were ostensibly neutral countries, they were objected to by another Security Council member, Mexico, because they had voted against the Russian invasion of the Ukraine when it happened while the Mexicans had abstained.

Cian Walsh, the second of Ireland’s Security Council delegates was impressed by this argument because he agreed that Mexico was the only truly neutral candidate country suitable as a host to the peace talks.

“Putin, Zelensky, it’s time for a sun holiday,” he declared.

There were other matters to be discussed and decided by the Security Council. An amendment from France suggesting that the Ukraine be given immediate membership was objected to by the Russian Federation who wondered why would their neighbour be allowed join the bloc without meeting the criteria set down by the EU. The UK delegation weren’t so keen either, given their efforts to leave the European Union.

The Russian Federation delegation, comprised of two Mallow students, Balint Gasper and Liam Healy, two able diplomats who had to defend the Russian position, not an easy task, and do so fairly, had their own counter-proposal, that the Ukraine could join with BRICs, an informal union of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, a union of emerging economies.

Given that this wasn’t really what others on the Council felt the Ukraine wanted to do, there was a discussion outside the room among the Permanent Members and a compromise was arrived at - the Ukraine could participate in the European Economic Area, an arrangement which extends the European Union’s Single Market to members of the European Free Trade Association.

These weren’t the only discussions that were ongoing at the same time on Thursday - there was a special conference discussing sustainable development issues while in the General Assembly, there was a lively debate about domestic violence and sexual abuse.

One of the most eye catching proposals came from the delegate from Dominica who wanted men to be put under a curfew given that men were most likely to commit acts of domestic violence and sexual abuse. Objections rained from many other delegations, pointing to the discriminatory nature of this broad brush approach but the Dominica delegate was unmoved though her amendment was defeated.

The debates were entertaining and the delegates earnest and serious, the event in its entirety was enlightening, uplifting and inspiraional. It’s the kind of event that gives you hope for the future.

There was scarcely a cross word exchanged though I did hear about the possibility of sanctions for the drafters of an inappropriately worded motion.

The dates for the 2023 Model United Nations have already been set - January 24 to 27. Put them in your diary!