Students lead way at Davis College Model United Nations

Pictured are delegates, twins Robbyn and Alison Fitzgerald, St. Brogans College Bandon, at the 2022 Model United Nations, hosted by Davis College Mallow, at City Hall, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

REPRO FREE 03/05/2022. Pictured are delegates, twins Esmee and Vienne O'Brien, Schull Community College, at the 2022 Model United Nations, hosted by Davis College Mallow, at City Hall, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

REPRO FREE 03/05/2022. Pictured is Debbie O'Connor, Press Editor Davis College with The United Times, at the 2022 Model United Nations, hosted by Davis College Mallow, at City Hall, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Artur Kolmiiets, 6th year student at Davis College, from the Ukraine, performed with the school’s choir at the opening of the Davis College Model United Nations held in Cork City Hall.

Davis College Model United Nations is in session in City Hall in Cork and is being addressed via a video link by Simon Coveney TD, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence. Pictures: Jim Coughlan

RUSSIA’S invasion of Ukraine, the development of a common strategy against homophobia, eliminating domestic violence and sexual harassment, building strategies to tackle pandemics and the impact of Brexit in Northern Ireland are among the main issues being discussed at the Davis College hosted Model United Nations which is ongoing this week at City Hall in Cork.

Up to 400 Students from 30 schools in Ireland and one school travelling from Valladolid, Spain, have taken on the roles of delegates and are representing different countries and non-governmental organisations. They are at present debating resolutions on topics of pressing national and global importance in General Assembly, Special Conference and Security Assembly.

While it’s a ‘model’ UN - not the real thing - the yearly event does have a lasting impact on the particpating students.

Patrick Holland, a student at Davis College, has been nominated to serve as the Secretary General of the Model UN, and he feels the experience has helped him develop his public speaking skills as well as how to work in a team and delegate tasks.

“I have no doubt that the skills I’ve developed will help me be more confident and capable in the future,” he told The Corkman.

Conference director José Horta believes that the students participating in the conference will pick up skills that will serve them well in future lives - and maybe lead them to a career in a sphere which would bring them in contact with the United Nations.

“The multifaceted nature of an activity as meaningful as Model United Nations, allows all the participants to develop a set of skills that will be fundamental for their success in school and in their future lives.

“Besides this, MUN does not tell students what to do; it tells them what they could do and this makes all the difference.

“They are given a freedom that inevitably produces unexpected results; they discover information that we as teachers often lack access to and, therefore, produce ideas that would never come to the fore,” said Mr. Horta.

Cork ETB Director of Schools Pat McKelvey said the body was proud to support the event which he described as an invaluable learning experience for students over the years.

“The Model United Nations Conference teaches students lifelong skills and is a fantastic way for them to research and learn more about pressing issues, not just for Ireland and the world, but issues that are relevant to them as young people and allows them to form their own perspectives and opinions and discuss them amongst peers.”

The debates will be ongoing at Cork City Hall until Thursday evening when the conference draws to a close after almost three days of an unforgettable experience for the participants.