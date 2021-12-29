Student scientists examine Blackwater for BT show

Gearoid O Sullivan, Jack Twomey, Science Teacher Joanne Hamilton, Donal Murphy and Diarmiud Murphy excited to be included in the 550 projects selected from over 1000 applications in the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition this year.

Gearóid O'Sullivan and Jack Twomey examine some of the samples collected in their research for their BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition project.

A GROUP of students from Boherbue Comprehensive School have undertaken a study of the water quality in the Duhallow region as their entry to the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition due to take place shortly.

The water quality of rivers and streams in the Duhallow area is a crucial issue, given a series of recent Boil Water notices in the region.

Another issue that this project could have a bearing on is the status of the Blackwater and its tributaries as a natural habitat for the EU protected Fresh Water Pearl Mussel.

This protection has become an obstacle to a number of planned housing developments in the region as water treatment plants in the region need to be developed in order to meet the demand which extra housing would create.

Transition Year students Gearóid O’Sullivan and Jack Twomey have been working on their project, The Good, the Bad and the CSSI, since May of this year when their class was addressed by the leader of the IRD Duhallow ‘Blue Spot’ project, Michael O’Connor.

“We decided a project on water quality in Duhallow using the CSSI index would be an interesting topic,” they said in an article submitted to The Corkman about their work.

“We chose this project because both of us are environmentally conscious students who believe that our environment is under a huge strain and needs to be repaired.”

The approach they decided to take was to examine the water in the various rivers and streams according to the CSSI or a Citizen Science Stream Index developed by Dr. Simon Harrison of UCC.

“The CSSI has a list of six different Macro-invertebrates. It consists of two categories. The good category and the bad category. Three species indicating good water quality and three species indicating a poor water quality.

“These macro invertebra”tes are integral to the CSSI Index. Moving from river to river meant biosecurity was a big concern in our research.

We had to make sure our wellingtons and our nets were clean and disinfected because there was a risk of contamination.

“We used iodine to disinfect our wellies when going to each river.

“When conducting the kick sampling, we recorded the name of the river, its GPS location, its depth and the date.

“We entered the river in a shallow area and waded into a shallow piece with small stones.

“We placed the fishing net downstream.

“We kicked the stones so whatever was stuck on them would enter the net. We also filled a small tray with river water. We put the collected materials into the tray. We sorted through the tray to see if we could identify any of the invertebrates on the CSSI Index.”

When they examined their samples, they divided the results, they had to catergorise what they found.

“In the good are flattened mayflies, stoneflies, and green caddisflies.

“In the bad are leeches, snails, and water lice. The good invertebrates are a plus score and the bad invertebrates are a minus score.

“The scores from three surveys are tallied and you will get your result. If your answer is plus four or above it is good, if it’s minus four or below its poor, and if it’s in between: it’s moderate.

“The aim of our project was to assess local freshwater systems to see if the CSSI index is a viable alternative to the detailed studies on water quality by the EPA.

“We have used statistical analysis to assess the connection between the results obtained by the CSSI and their link with the EPA detailed studies.

“Our results showed that the CSSI Index supports the river status reported by the EPA Q-values; it is our finding that the CSSI index can supplement and support the work of the EPA but not replace it.

The CSSI index can give local groups the opportunity to monitor and report on their own area and share the data with bio diversity.ie to give current up to date information which can highlight discrepancies and pressures in the water systems.

“We hope that the correlation between the two studies would enable anyone to sample river.”

Two other Boherbue TY students, Diarmuid and Donal Murphy also have a project relating to river water quality and the usefulness of CSSI as a tool to measure water quality.

The BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition is due to get underway in less than two weeks time, running from January 12 to 14.

The entries from Boherbue Comprehensive School are among a number from several Cork schools which have qualified among 550 scientists from around Ireland to participate in the much anticipated event.

