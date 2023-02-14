Struggling Cork renters urged to seek help ‘sooner rather than later’

The Money and Advisory Budgeting Service (MABS) has said they have seen a marked increase in people contacting them concerned about how they are going to afford increasing rent payments.

EVEN before the onset of the darker winter months the cost of living crisis was biting home for many, with the Money and Advisory Budgeting Service (MABS) revealing that the number of people seeking their financial assistances had almost doubled over the course of 2022.

The service delivery manager with MABS in North Cork, Tim Galwey told The Corkman that the number of people calling their Mallow and Charleville offices had increased by 45% when compared to 2021.

“Rising back-to-school costs, spiralling utility bills and increases in fuel, groceries and basic household items and mortgage rates have created the perfect storm. People who have never struggled before are now coming under increasing pressure to make ends meet,” said Mr Galwey.

The release this week of the latest quarterly DAFT.ie Rental Report made for further concerning reading for people in Cork County living in rented accommodation.

It showed that rents in the county had experienced a annual increase of 9.1% - with people now paying an average monthly rent of €1,234.

This represented a mammoth 135% increase from their lowest point, or trough, in 2011.

The report showed that cost of renting a single room in commuter towns such as Mallow had seen an annual increase of a staggering 29% to €565 per month, with the average rent for a double bedroom rising by 25% to €648.

The report found the increases were down to a lack of available housing, a situation reflected across Munster with just 6,700 homes listed for rent across the province during 2022 – down 27% on the 2021 total.

Mr Galwey said that MABS is had already seen a marked increase people contacting them concerned about how they are going to afford increasing rent payments.

He said MABS wanted to let people know “we are on hand to help them get control of their finances.”

“The renting crisis is very real and a real source of stress for many. However, we have a very defined process to offer support to people who are worrying about staying on top of their rent,” said Mr Galwey.

“In the first instance we can look at income and outgoings to ensure that people are aware of their rights and entitlements, such as tax credits and entitlement to Housing Assistance Payments (HAP) or Rent Supplement,” he added.

Mr Galwey said the next step would be to work with people who are worried about the rent crisis to create a full picture of their financial situation and a workable budget plan.

“The aim being to streamline payments plans of current debts and where savings, however small they may be, can be made,” said Mr Galwey.

“If people are already in arrears, we can help here too by supporting them to create a clear and straightforward payment plan and can help them by acting as their representative lobbying services on their behalf,” he added.

Mr Galwey emphasised that MABS was a free, independent, non-judgemental and confidential service.

“The first and possibly most difficult step is asking for help. The most important thing is that people come to us sooner rather than later.

We are here to help you without judgement, for free and in confidence, online or in person,” said Mr Galwey.

“The staff at our offices in Mallow and Charleville are vastly experienced and have helped hundreds of people over the years. If they can’t help people directly they will point them in the right direction. The important thing people need to realise is that help is at hand, all they have to do is ask for it,” he added.

The MABS office at 25 O’Brien St, Mallow can be contacted on 0818 072440 and at Rathgoggin South,Charleville on 0818 072420.

“Ideally we would like people to book an appointment, but if people are under immediate pressure we will absolutely take walk-ins,” said Mr Galway.

“If in doubt, simply pick up the phone,” he added.

For more information about MABS and its services visit www.mabs.ie.