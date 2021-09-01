Streaming local matches no longer allowed by Cork GAA

AS GAA grounds throughout the country prepare to welcome larger attendances this weekend following the relaxation of pandemic restrictions, Cork County Board has issued an instruction to clubs in the county which will come as a bitter blow to emigrants, hospital patients and others. Streaming of local club matches has been banned by the County Board as the GAA community whets its appetite for the launch of the 2021 championship with 26 games across all grades and codes this weekend. “Further permission for the streaming of games will not be granted due to the restrictions on attendances now lifting and the desire all round for the return of spectators.” That was the terse instruction in a letter circulated to all clubs in the county earlier this week. The only streaming of games will be conducted by the Irish Examiner as the city based media company reached an exclusive agreement with the County Board last year. It’s not clear which matches - if any - from the weekend schedule will be broadcast on the Irish Examiner website. While clubs were loathe to criticise the County Board openly for the move, some did express disappointment not alone at the move itself but at its timing, coming so close to this year’s championship opening weekend. Cork County PRO Joe Blake said that streaming had been allowed last year due to COVID but was being stopped this year because the emphasis was on getting supporters to go to matches. “We want people to go to games and support their clubs,” he said. Referring to the deal with the Irish Examiner, he said while there would be only one game streamed live this weekend, there would be an average of two or three on other weekends. “The fact that there will only be a small number of games streamed by the Examiner will lead to more people going to the many other games which will be available.” He added that the income generated by the gate receipts from the County Championship was an important revenue stream for the GAA. While he sympathised with those in hospital and in exile overseas who would be disappointed because of being unable to watch their local clubs in action, he said: “The fact is that they were unable to watch the matches being streamed before COVID.” The County Board PRO also said this ban on streaming would also apply to National League matches next Spring when the county footballers and hurlers would take to the field once more. Those wishing to attend the matches this weekend can purchase tickets via the Cork GAA website, www.gaacork.ie. For the time being there is a limit of 500 tickets per match, that’s 250 per club. An adult ticket costs €8 and a child’s ticket costs €5, though a small surcharge per ticket is added by the online retailer, 56 cent in the case of the adult ticket and 35 cent for the child.