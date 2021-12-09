Storm Barra behind Duhallow boil water notice impacting thousands

IRISH WATER has said that “high turbidity levels” in supplies from the Newmarket regional public supply caused by Storm Barra are behind the issuing of a boil water notice impacting thousands of people across the Duhallow area.

On Tuesday evening the company said that following consultations with the HSE and Cork County Council the notice had been put in place with immediate effect in order to “protect the health of customers.”

In a statement Irish Water said the population impacted by the notice is approximately 8,692 people.

“This notice is being issued because of high turbidity levels in the water source caused by Storm Barra. As a result, Irish Water cannot guarantee that the drinking water entering the Newmarket Regional Public Water Supply is being properly disinfected,” said the company.

The areas affected by the notice are Newmarket, Kanturk, Meelin, Kilbrin, Castlemagner, Tullylease, Lismire, Knocknagree, Kiskeam, Ballydesmond, Cullen, Boherbue, Dromtariffe and Derrinagree.

“Experts from Irish Water and Cork County Council are assessing the situation with a view to having the notice lifted as quickly as possible. In the meantime, all customers of this supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice,” read the statement.

“Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water will be contacted directly about this notice. Anyone who has concerns can contact our customer care team on 1800 278 278 or log onto the water supply and service section of www.water.ie for information.”

Neil Smyth of Irish Water apologised to customers, saying the company acknowledged the inconvenience the boil water notice would cause to them.

“ We are working closely with Cork County Council to restore drinking water quality for all impacted customers. We will monitor the supply over the coming days and will seek to lift the notice in consultation with the HSE as quickly as it is safe to do so,” said Mr Smyth.

“We will work over the coming days, once the storm has passed, to restore normal supply,” he added.

In the meantime, Irish Water has issued the following advice to people impacted by the boil water notice:

Water must be boiled for:

* Drinking.

* Drinks made with water.

* Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating.

* Brushing of teeth.

* Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken:

* Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads).

* Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling.

*Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink.

* Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water.

* Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled and do not use water that has been re-boiled several times.

If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled. If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content.

The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na’ is not greater than 200mg per litre.

If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible.

It is important to keep babies hydrated.