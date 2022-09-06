Still no timetable set for work to start on delayed Mallow arts centre

Cross section of the planned Mallow Arts Centre, with the main entrance from Davis Street to the right

A computer generated image of how the proposed Mallow Arts Centre will look from the rear when finally completed.

A DEFINITIVE timetable for the proposed theatre/community arts centre at the landmark town hall in Mallow has yet to be put in place – more than six-years after pen was first put to paper on a contract for the multi-million Euro facility.

It has also emerged that funding for the facility, which is expected to cost in the region of €5 million to complete, has yet to be sourced by Cork County Council.

In May of last year county councillors were told it was anticipated that a Part 8 planning application for the facility was to be put to them within a matter of weeks and once that was sanctioned a tender for the project would be awarded by May of this year.

No more was head about the project until last Friday’s meeting of the council’s Kanturk/Mallow district committee, following a motion placed by Cllr Liam Madden (FG) seeking a progress update on it.

“This project has been talked about for a long time and I am seeking an update, particularly in light of the fact that the hugely successful Mallow Arts Festival does not have a permanent home,” said Cllr Madden.

Responding to the motion district officer Matt Farrell read out a reply to from Billy Smith, lead architect for the project, who wrote that the detailed design for the was “still in process”.

Mr Smith wrote that council’s building control section had requested an extension of time to assess the fire certificate application and that process was ongoing.

“The full extent of the remaining detailed design work will be contingent on the response received from building control and/or and requests for further information,” wrote Mr Smith.

He concluded by adding that in light of this process a tender date for the project had yet to be confirmed.

Expanding on Mr Smith’s comments, Mr Farrell insisted Cork County Council remained “committed to delivering the project”.

“The detailed design stage is a long and protracted process for a project of this size. As it is ongoing, so is the process of securing funding for the project,” said Mr Farrell.

“The management team are currently considering options to see where the funding can be secured to deliver this project. However, at the same time, the project is not being delayed by that. As has been pointed out it is still at the detailed designs stage and that body of work is still ongoing,” he added.

Cllr Madden said it was important progress was made on the project in order to provide a permanent home for the Mallow Arts Festival.

An issue also raised by Tadhg Curtis, chair of the Mallow Arts Collective, who told The Corkman the lack of a permanent base for the Arts Festival had the potential to impact its future plans.

He said the original plans had been deemed too ambitious and funding set aside for the centre had been reallocated to the Mallow Bridge boardwalk project.

“Meanwhile, the arts centre project appears to be at a standstill. A revised plan was published in 2019, but no visible progress has been made on that either,” said Mr Curtis.

He said it was fast approaching the point where the Arts Festival would be unable to grow much further without the access to custom designed spaces and in particular a purpose built theatre.

“There was no drama in this year’s festival, and we had to forgo the opportunity to host two theatre companies because of the lack of a suitable stage in the town. Were it not for the opening of the West End Studio and the generosity of the Hibernian Hotel in giving us access to their facilities, then we could not hold the annual festival,” said Mr Curtis.

“However, despite our frustration with the long delays and the total lack of information, we remain positive and hope that we will see the Arts Centre open before we celebrate our 10th birthday in 2026. In the meantime, it’s all systems go preparing and planning for Arts Festival 2023,” he added.