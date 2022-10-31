Met Éireann said that up to 25mm of rain is forecasted with heavy downpours expected.

A STATUS Orange rainfall warning will be in effect across Cork County until 5pm today (bank-holiday Monday) following by a Status Yellow rainfall warning that will remain in place until midnight.

A Cork County Council spokesperson said it was anticipated that the heavy rainfall would lead to some flooding and disruption.

“Cork County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team convened this morning to assess preparations with crews deployed to clear drains in areas prone to flooding. Pumps have been deployed and are on standby at known flooding locations throughout the county,” said the spokesperson.

The authority has urged road users to exercise “extreme caution” as driving conditions may be hazardous, with surface flooding possible and fallen trees and branches causing obstructions.

“Motorists are advised to avoid driving through flowing or standing water and to exercise caution during heavy rain. Motorists are also asked to be conscious of cyclists and pedestrians,” said the spokesperson.

“Issues such as fallen trees, flooding and road damage should be reported to the Council’s emergency out of hours number at 021-4800048 or your local Council Office during working hours, details of which can be found by visiting www.corkcoco.ie,” they added.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Cork City Council said localised flooding and intense, possibly thundery downpours are predicted for the city over the course of the day.

“All road users are asked to travel with care in the city. There is a risk of pluvial (rainfall) flooding in Blackpool with this risk highest at 4.30pm. There is no risk of tidal flooding in the city,” said the spokesperson.

“Cork City Council's Flood Assessment Team (FAT) met this morning and crews are on standby for the afternoon and evening.

Drainage crews have undertaken their regular maintenance schedule on the city's gullies, but additional crews are being deployed in light of the orange rain warning,” they added.