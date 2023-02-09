State set to fund North Cork-based emergency air ambulance

THE North Cork-based Irish Community Air Ambulance has announced a major shake-up of its operations, including handing over its airborne element to a new state-funded Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS).

The charity, which is also changing its name to CRITICAL, will now concentrate on expanding its network of ground-based volunteer emergency medical responders into more communities across the country.

Since taking first taking to the sky in 2019 from its base at the Rathcoole aerodrome as Irish Community Rapid Response, Ireland’s first and only charity air ambulance has been tasked to more than 1,800 serious incidents and emergencies.

Last year alone the helicopter service responded to more than 1,000 incidents, including the appalling tragedy at Cresslough in October.

The Cresslough tragedy served to underline the value and versatility of the charity-funded organisation, which operates 365-days of the year from its Rathcoole base.

However, the level of service offered by the Irish Community Air Ambulance organisation does not come cheap, with each mission undertaken by the helicopter costing an average of €3,500 (fuel alone costs €7 - €8 per minute).

Speaking to Patricia Messinger on her C103 Cork Today show CRITICAL CEO Micheál Sheridan said they always felt it should have been a Government funded service.

“From day one we have proven the need for the services and always felt it should have been Government funded. That is what is happening now,” said Mr Sheridan.

“It’s really positive and from out perspective all the hard work we have put in and the support for the public has been worth it,” said Mr Sheridan.

In addition to its Leonardo 109S helicopter, which is capable of going from Mizen to Malin Head in just 90-minutes offering countrywide coverage, the organisation also has a fleet of rapid response vehicles manned by critical care doctors and volunteer GPs on the ground in Mayo, Donegal and Dublin.

These volunteers are tasked by the National Ambulance Service (NAS) to support the provision of pre-hospital emergency care to critically ill and injured patients in their local communities.

The vehicles are kitted out with specialist medical equipment including defibrillators, chest compression systems and suction units as well as advanced medical and trauma kits.

This allows the medics to perform complex - often lifesaving - medical procedures, wherever and whenever they’re called upon.

The organisation fundraises to kit out its volunteers so they can continue their life saving work. It costs an average of €25,000 to establish an advanced level volunteer doctor in the community and €120,000 to put a new critical care response vehicle on the road.

Since 2020 the ground service, which will be expanded over the coming months to Kildare, Wicklow and Waterford, has responded to more than 1,800 medical emergencies.

CRITICAL will continue to the airborne operation until the end of this month, when it will hand over the baton to the new state-funded HEMS service, which will still operate from the Rathcoole bas.

The charity will be launching a new website in the coming weeks. In the meantime people can visit www.communityairambulance.ie or its social media channels for updates.

Micheál Sheridan, CEO of CRITICAL, said the charity service was established to “what we knew was a need for a HEMS service in the south west of Ireland.”

“We have consistently shown how vital the service is, so much so that it is now set to be fully funded by the state. We would like to thank all of those who helped keep HeliMed92 flying for the past three years and the HSE for its support over the last 10-months,” said Mr Sheridan.

“We’re excited to focus on our network of volunteer critical and advanced care doctors. Our ground teams, working in partnership with the emergency services, give people the very best chance of survival when they find themselves seriously ill or injured,” he added.

Mr Sheridan said one in every four calls related to a cardiac arrest, often in rural areas far for hospitals.

“There are highly skilled and qualified people in every city, town and village in Ireland and our aim is to provide them with the vital equipment so they can respond to medical and trauma emergencies in their local communities,” he said.

NAS director Robert Morton commended the Irish Community Air Ambulance for identifying the need for a dedicated HEMS in the south-west and their efforts to get the service up and running.

“I would like to thank the CEO, the Board, the staff and volunteers for their work and commitment during that time,” said Mr Morton.

“Like many charities, Covid had an impact on its ability to fundraise, hence the HSE has helped to fund the operation of the helicopter since March 2022 and will now operate the HEMS in the South West on a long-term sustainable and publicly-funded basis,” he added.