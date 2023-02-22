Standing ovation for Charleville’s Musica Fusion Orchestra at NCH

The Musica Fusion School Orchestra received a standing ovation when they performed in the National Concert Hall last week.

Students from The Musica Fusion School Orchestra performing at the National Concert Hall in Dublin at the weekend.

Charleville’s Musica Fusion Community Orchestra travelled to Dublin to participate in the Irish Association of Youth Orchestras (IAYO) annual festival of classical music at the National Concert Hall, on Saturday 11th February, where their outstanding performance received a two minute standing ovation from the appreciative audience.

The Musica Fusion Community Orchestra performed a 29 set, including the world premier of their piece ‘Through the Ages’. This piece was based on a poem written by members of Musica Fusion’s Creative Writing Club entitled ‘Imagjne it’ which was composed by Sophie Butler, assisted by other members of the orchestra.

The creative writing group meet every Saturday at the school, under the guidance of tutor Noelene Nash.

The orchestra, whose members are drawn from Charleville town and the surrounding areas, gave an outstanding performance, not a bit fazed by the grandeur of the occasion, and received a well-deserved standing ovation.

Congratulating the orchestra on their successful appearance, the director of Musica Fusion, Susie Butler, said: “Classical music is thriving in Charleville and these wonderful young people are incredible ambassadors that have made Charleville very proud.

“Representing over 23 local schools, the orchestra has brought together children and young adults from North Cork and South Limerick. It has broken all boundaries and is quickly becoming one of the largest rural orchestras in the country.

“The IAYO Festival is a fantastic showcase for orchestras of all shapes and sizes. All the orchestras that performed on the day were exceptional.

“Huge thanks must be given to the IAYO for running such a wonderful event, and indeed to Musica Fusion, the orchestra committee and the wonderful parents who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make it all run smoothly,” she said.

Susie Butler is the owner of Musica Fusion School of Music and Dance and conductor of the Community Orchestra, and acknowledges that “without the wonderful team of parents and teachers behind the orchestra none of these opportunities would be possible”.