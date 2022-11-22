St Vincent de Paul - Cork families facing stark choice of ‘heat or eat’ as cost of living crisis continues to deepen

Pictured at the launch of the St Vincent de Paul annual car draw were - Gerry Garvey, SVP South West regional co-ordinator; Mary Frances, service user; Paddy Kevan, SVP Tralee area president and Paddy O’Flynn, SVP South West regional president. Photo: Brian Lougheed.

‘Heat or eat’.

That is the impossible choice facing many households across Cork and Kerry, with St Vincent de Paul (SVP) saying many families are facing into the stark prospect of the “toughest Christmas and New Year in several decades.”

The charity this week launched its annual fundraising car draw, with SVP South West regional president Paddy O’Flynn saying the support of the public to help their ongoing work was more important now than ever.

SVP has said sky-high energy costs, soaring fuel prices and an unprecedented demand for food is placing a severe strain on its resources, as the cost of living crisis pushes lower income earners “further and further into the poverty trap”.

The charity said this is forcing people to choose between heating their homes or feeding themselves or their families this year.

In October alone SVP South West fielded 1,150 calls for help – representing a 30% increase on the same month last year, with the charity saying it expects that number to rise to 1,400 calls during December.

SVP regional coordinator Gerry Garvey revealed the most significant increase in calls this year has been from lower income earners with full-time jobs.

“We have received an unprecedented number of calls for this time of year and from all walks of life, including but not limited to; pensioners and social welfare parents, carers and those on disability payments and those on lower-paid employment,” said Mr Garvey.

He said that energy prices remain the primary concern for callers, with SVP providing fuel assistance vulnerable individuals and families.

“The price of a bag of coal has almost doubled this year – it may even increase again, and this has really put a strain on our reserve funds for the year. Unfortunately, crippling energy cost are not the only issue,” said Mr Garvey.

“The rising cost of food has also impacted our funds, and we need to ensure that we increase the food vouchers we provide in accordance with the cost of living and these heightened food prices,” he added.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s SVP car draw, regional president Paddy O’Flynn said the initiative critically important source of income during the lead up to the Christmas period, given that 80% of their core fundraising takes placed from October through December.

“Last year, we were blown away by the support we received during such a difficult time. However, we are deeply concerned about the impact of the cost of living and the pressure it has placed on our core services,” said Mr O’Flynn.

“The numbers of people who require our assistance this year is unprecedented. People are being forced to make an impossible choice this Christmas – heat or eat, and the funds raised from the Annual Car Draw this year are vital to us to enable us to help as many people as possible,” he added.

Mr O’Flynn said it has been another “exceptionally challenging” year for the charity, which is why they are asking people to support them in any way they can over the coming weeks.

“Our fundraising needs remain consistently high, and we are once again turning to online appeals for the car draw. Each and every donation will make a difference and we want to take this opportunity to thank the people of Cork and Kerry for all of their support this year to date,” said Mr O’Flynn.

The first prize in this year’s car draw will be brand new Ford Focus donated by Tomar Trust, a body established by the late Fermoy businessman and philanthropist Dr Tom Cavanagh, in addition to six other cash prizes.

Tickets, priced at €5 each, will be sent to every household in Cork with a free-post return envelope. They can also be purchased online at https://app.galabid.com/svpcardraw.

The closing date for entries has been set for January 6, 2022, with the draw taking place five days later.