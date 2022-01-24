St Mary’s students are Brussels bound after EU project win

Áine Sheehan, Ciara Manning, Arlene O’Donoghue (Business Teacher), Nicola Dromey and Emma Cahill, winners of a Brussels trip for their entry into a EU competition, What we would like the EU to look like in 2046.

THE vision of a group of St Mary’s students of how they would like to see the European Union in 2046 earned them a trip to Brussels thanks to their win in a competition organised by local MEP, Billy Kelleher.

For the competition students were to look at topics including: Should the EU be bigger? What powers will it have? What will Ireland’s role be?

Should we move to directly elected governments? Students were free to be creative in terms of how they structured their project.

Under the guidance of Business Teacher Arlene O’Donoghue, four of our fifth year students, Emma Cahill, Nicola Dromey, Ciara Manning and Áine Sheehan, came together to record a podcast to enter this competition.

The girls found out just before Christmas that they had won and that they would be heading off to Brussels for a tour of the European Parliament on March 29.

It’s something to look forward to for the students and here’s hoping that some of the restrictions will have eased by then to allow a more relaxed trip to corridoors of power of the European Union!