St Colman’s PPU swings back into action

AS with many groups and societies, the Covid pandemic played havoc with the normally busy schedule of the Past Pupil’s Union at Fermoy’s St Colman’s College.

Thankfully they can at last start beginning to plan ahead for the coming year, with the first item on their agenda the PPUs annual 20-year reunion event.

PPU spokesperson Ken Barry said the reunion for the classes of 2000 and 2001 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 20.

The evening will commence with mass in the college at 6.30pm before dinner at the Fermoy Golf Club. Tickets for the meal will cost €40 and numbers are limited to 90.

Mr Barry said that now they are able to resume social engagements, the PPU committee has been working hard behind the scenes to contact past pupils.

“Unfortunately, the PPU did not have a full listing of all classes and past pupils for the years in question. Additionally, with class members scatted all over the country and indeed the world it has been hard to track down everyone,” said Mr Barry.

“As a result, there are some people we have been unable to contact. If anyone reading this knows of anyone who did their leaving certificate in 2000 or 2001 please ask them to contact myself at barry.kenneth@gmail.com or leave a private message on our Facebook page,” he added.

Another PPU event that had fallen foul of the Covid pandemic both last year and this year was their annual Golf Classic.

“This is always a well-supported event, offering past pupils from all years and friends of St Colman’s an opportunity to meet up. In 2020 we were forced to cancel the classic for the first time in its 37-year-history, which was a huge disappointment,” said Mr Barry.

“The Union decided that it may be better not to organise the activity in the early summer of this year as government guideline weren’t too clear as well as. However, we have been looking to the future and are delighted to announce the classic will be making a welcome return on June 17, 2022,” he added.