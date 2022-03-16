Spring Farm Machinery Show returns to Millstreet, now bigger and better

The Spring Farm Machinery Show returns to The Green Glens Arena, Millstreet, on Tuesday 22nd, Wednesday 23rd and Thursday 24th March for what looks set to be their largest and most diverse farm and plant machinery show to date, including a new outdoor area ‘Grass Mac’, where customers can browse the latest grass machinery on offer.As Munster’s leading farm machinery tradeshow, this year’s event will be held over 3 days, to accommodate the numbers anticipated to visit, with many of those in attendance coming to see the latest product launches and trends for the busy year ahead as well as having access to unique show offers not available elsewhere. The SFM show is the ideal platform for exhibitors to interact face to face with new and existing customers and to connect with other companies from within their own industry and to meet up with old friends and allies.

Hundreds of exhibitors will be in attendance and all leading brands from the farming and agri world are represented at the show, including Livestock housing design and manufacturing specialists O’Donovan Engineering who return for 2022 alongside the likes of Atkins Farm Machinery, Cork Farm Machinery, Coleman’s of Millstreet, ECI JCB, Grassmen, Lynch Trailers, Lemken, Egmont Agri and Standish Sawmills and welcoming quite a few new exhibitors such as MDE Machinery, Redrock, Sleator Plant to name only a handful of the hundreds you can expect to see exhibiting at the show next week.

This year’s show will open at a slightly later time of 2pm and will run until 10pm daily over the 3 days. As the show is slightly later in the year than previous shows the exhibiting hours are tailored to allow the busy farmer and contractor the opportunity to attend the show at a time that suits them. Visitors attending the show can purchase tickets online at ajspromotions.com however there is no need for advance tickets as patrons can pay at the door upon arrival, and entrance fees range from €15 for adults, to €5 for children under 12 and under 5’s go Free. There is ample free car parking facilities at The Green Glens Arena and all of the indoor halls are fully heated, with hot food, drinks and snacks available in Hall 2.

The Millstreet Spring Farm Machinery Show is one of the premier events in the Irish farming and agricultural calendar and this is one event you definitely won’t want to miss! There is something for everyone at the Spring Farm Machinery shows and it is the ideal day out for all farming and agri enthusiasts. We’ll see you there!

For more information on the show, visit www.ajspromotions.com or contact a member of our team today by emailing info@ajspromotions.com or alternatively, you can find further information on our Facebook page (@ajsfarmshows), Instagram page (@springfarmmachineryshow) or tiktok (springfarmmachineryshow).