Sports Minister Jack Chambers visits Duhallow GAA clubs

Minister Jack Chambers chatting to Donal O' Riordan, Chairman of the Gym Committee, his son Senan and Billy Dennehy, Chairman of Kiskeam GAA Club, during his visit on Sunday morning.

Vincent Guiney, Chairman of the Seán Moylan Fianna Fáil Cumann, presenting a copy of Fr. JJ O' Riordan's Book 'Kiskeam versus the Empire' to Minister Jack Chambers during his visit to Kiskeam GAA Club last Sunday.

Jeremiah Moynihan, Chairman of Knocknagree GAA Club, outlining the plans for the new development at the Club, to Minister Jack Chambers, Michael Moynihan TD and Councillor Bernard Moynihan.

Niall Rohan, Chairman of Ballydesmond GAA and Siobhán O' Sullivan, Gym Manager, chatting to Minister Jack Chambers, Michael Moynihan TD and Councillor Bernard Moynihan during their visit to Ballydesmond GAA grounds last Sunday morning.

SPORTS Minister Jack Chambers paid another visit to Duhallow last Sunday morning, calling to GAA Clubs in Millstreet, Knocknagree, Ballydesmond and Kiskeam. He was accompanied by Michael Moynihan TD and Councillor Bernard Moynihan.

In Knocknagree, the Minister was greeted by a large group of club members who outlined their plans for a new clubhouse development for which work has already begun. This will be a great addition to the facilities at the GAA grounds and will include four dressing rooms, shower facilities and toilets, a large gym, meeting room and kitchen.

Knocknagree GAA Chairman Jeremiah Moynihan said that plans have been afoot for this development since 2017 and the building committee has already made great strides with the project. “We started fundraising specifically for the development in 2017, we did two Lip-sync events and two Mayor of Knocknagree contests,” Jeremiah told Minister Chambers

"Our weekly lotto is our main source of income and we would like to thank everyone that has supported us in the past. We have been granted €150,000 in the recent Sports Capital Programme and we will be applying for more grant aid in the future as they come on board,” he added.

The development has engaged John Brosnan as main contractor, the designer is Pat Collins and the engineer is Donagh Regan of REEKS Consulting Engineers.

After enjoying a cuppa with the folk in Knocknagree, it was on to nearby Ballydesmond where GAA Chairman Niall Rohan welcomed the Minister and outlined their club’s development plans for the next few years. Minister Chambers also visited the well appointed gym in the Community Centre which is managed by Siobhán O’ Sullivan.

Kiskeam was the final port of call for the morning where a large contingent of the local GAA club, along with the Fianna Fáil Cumann, greeted the Minister. GAA Club Chairman Billy Dennehy took him on a tour of the pitch and dressing rooms which were upgraded with the aid of Sports Capital funding under the 2018 and 2022 programmes.

“All of our members are delighted to have the opportunity to thank you personally and your department for the funding received over the past number of years and we hope to discuss future projects with you,” Billy said to Minister Chambers.

The minister then visited Kiskeam Community Gym which was fully revamped with funding received under the 2018 Sports Capital Programme. The gym committee was delighted to be able to show the Minister how the funding received has been utilised and they discussed phase two works planned for the gym

“Having a fully equipped gym provides adequate facilities for the entire community to exercise without the need to travel 30/40 minutes and the gym has been a huge benefit to the community since it has opened,” Billy continued.

Vincent Guiney, Chairman of the Seán Moylan Fianna Fáil Cumann, presented a copy of Fr. JJ O’ Riordan’s Book ‘Kiskeam versus The Empire’ to Minister Chambers. Before departing he chatted to locals while enjoying a cuppa, then he hit the road for west Cork where he visited several more GAA Clubs during the afternoon.

Speaking to The Corkman about his visit to Duhallow, Minister Chambers said it had been a great pleasure. “It was also a privilege to visit so many impressive sports clubs in Cork North West with my Fianna Fail colleagues,” he continued.

"The day began with a stop off at Los Zarcos FC in Millstreet alongside my colleague Michael Moynihan and then onto Knocknagree GAA, Ballydesmond GAA and Kiskeam GAA. In the afternoon I stopped off at Macroom FC and St Mary’s GAA in Enniskean with Aindrias Moynihan. I was blown away by the dedication, passion and commitment shown by all the volunteers, club members, players, coaches and parents I met in the different clubs.

"It was also great to hear all about the clubs’ plans for further growth in the area so they can continue to serve their communities. It was very clear to me from my visit of the significant role sports clubs are playing in people’s lives in the region and how they are helping to build strong, vibrant communities in the villages and towns we visited.

"I was also really impressed with how different clubs are helping to integrate new Irish communities and making everyone feel welcome. Many of the clubs I visited have received funding through my department’s Sports Capital & Equipment Programme and it was great to see how that funding has been invested into the club as well as to learn about the their future plans to develop their facilities further,” the minister added.