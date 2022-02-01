Split emerges over future of C’ville’s iconic courthouse

Cllr Ian Doyle is a former Mayor of Cork County Council. Cllr Doyle is also the current vice chairman of Charleville Heritage Society and a former chairman of the organisation.

Liadh Ní Riada is Sinn Féin's candidate in Cork North West and is a former MEP and Presidential candidate.

Charleville Courthouse as it will look in future, according to architects' drawings.

IN what may well be the opening skirmish in the battle for Dáil seats in Cork North West, Sinn Féin candidate Liadh Ní Riada has decried Cork County Council’s plans to locate an e-hub in Charleville’s courthouse as part of a €700,000 refurbishment of the building.

The council’s plan, published this week, is supported by Charleville based Fianna Fáil councillor, former County Mayor and current vice chairman of the Charleville Heritage Society, Ian Doyle, who describes himself as a longtime campaigner for the development of the courthouse.

According to Cllr. Doyle, the plan includes a heritage element in the refurbishment but his main concern is that work goes ahead to ensure the building is brought up to standard and that it has a viable future.

“I’m concerned that if nothing happens now, the roof could fall in within a year,” Cllr. Doyle told The Corkman.

In the statement issued on her behalf by Cork North West Sinn Féin, Ms. Ní Riada ‘expressed her disappointment with Cork County Council at the decision to develop an E Hub in the Charleville town centre court house, instead of the Charleville Heritage Society’s plans for their Heritage Centre at this location’.

“The people of Charleville have long awaited a heritage centre in the area.

“The town centre court house being such a historic building was an ideal location for this.

“There are many other locations in Charleville far more appropriate for an E Hub than the Courthouse,”

“Cork County Council need to listen to the people of Charleville.

“There has been little or no odayconversation with the local people on what they want the old court house to be used for.”

She called on the Council to rethink its decision and to ‘do what is right for the history of the building and the people of Charleville’.

Cllr Doyle expressed some scepticism about intervention by the Sinn Féin candidate and told The Corkman that ever since he became a councillor and while he was chairman of Charleville Heritage Society for ten years, he had been concerned about the future of Charleville Courthouse.

“I’m always conscious that this building was going to fall down in the middle of the town, the roof is going to cave in and it would be left in a no-mans land for years until someone did something about it.”

Cllr Doyle explained that the Council held a 100 year lease for the building, which was now up, and that they were in the unique position of being able to renew the lease. Previously Cork County Council had offices in the courthouse but these have been moved to Mallow in recent years.

“So I have been for the last seven years asking Cork County Council to take charge again of the building, which they have no use for, and so we’ve done that.

“We’re applying for the Rural Regeneration Fund and one of the criteria of the RRF is that they would be a working hub which would re-energise the centre of towns.

“A working hub in the town would bring people into the town, keep people shopping locally, keep people working locally and have a base within the town for it - that’s the reason the hub was suggested.

“Cork County Council have agreed to take charge of the lease, they’re going to upgrade the building, a €600,000 to €700,000 job, add an extension to it at the rear and have it as a working hub in the middle of the town but, by all means, incorporating the Heritage Society in the hallways and on the way in - that was offered.”

He said the focus had been on getting the building back in action and that discussions had been held by the Council with everybody including the Heritage Society, Men’s Shed and the Snooker Club and alternative locations were being offered to the latter two clubs.

“I am the Vice Chairman of Charleville Heritage Society and I am happy that heritage is incorporated as an element of this brand new building and I think that’s progress,” he added.

Charleville Heritage Society chairperson Evelyn O’Keeffe has expressed her disappointment with the Council’s plans to locate an e-hub in the Court House.

“We were hoping for a dedicated space within the building for a community museum to display our material, and to use as a centre for people to come and view our exhibits, and a seated area for meetings.

“All we are being offered is wall space and a few glass cases, in a public lobby area used by everybody as a walk through, and this is not suitable.

“We have proved through our presence at Charleville Agricultural Show and in our pop-up museum last year at the Plaza that there is a market in Charleville for a museum.

“It could be the beginning of establishing a revenue stream for tourism in the town, which is presently lacking, but it looks as if nobody else shares this vision,” she said.

She added that each member of the committee was contacted and informed of the latest proposal and the majority decided against accepting what was being offered, and made the decision to abandon their long-held vision of locating in ‘the most iconic and historic building in Charleville’.

The Society members will now look elsewhere for a space to display their many story boards depicting the history of the town, the photographs and the artefacts they have acquired, she said.