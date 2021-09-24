Spate of 'Stop' signs thefts putting lives at risk - Cork Co. Council

One of a number of dangerous road junctions left without a Stop sign by this latest spate of thefts highlighted by Cork County Council.

A GANG of thieves targeting ‘stop’ signs at dangerous road junctions throughout the county are putting lives at risk.

In a statement, the Council described the spate of thefts as a ‘serious road safety risk’.

The Council has reported the incidents to An Garda Siochana after STOP signs were stolen from multiple locations.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan described the thefts as a matter of ‘immense concern’.

“Cutting down or stealing a STOP sign is not a game.

"It puts all our road users at risk.

"It can lead to serious crashes if drivers are not aware that they need to stop at a junction.

"Cork County Council is taking these incidents extremely seriously and have reported the matter to Gardaí.

"I am urging people to report any suspicious activity and to please think of the possible ramifications of how these actions could impact on innocent victims.”

The Council pointed to the relevant section of the Roads Act 1993 Section 13(10)(a)(III) of the Roads Act 1993 which states:

“A person who, without lawful authority or consent of road authority does anything that is a hazard or potential hazard to persons using a public road or the maintenance of the road shall be guilty of an offence.”