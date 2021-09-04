Sophie’s son appeals for info on mother’s killer

Sophie Toscan du Plantier was a documentary film-maker who was killed while staying in her holiday cottage in west Cork in December 1996. Photo: Handout/PA Wire

Toormore near Schull where Sophie Toscan du Plantier had a holiday cottage and where her remains were discovered just before Christmas in 1996.

Pierre-Louis Baudey-Vignaud, the son of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, appeared on Friday's first Late Late Show of the season.

The son of Sophie Toscan du Plantier has issued an emotional appeal for anyone with information on his mother’s killing to come forward.

In an interview with host Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show on Friday, Pierre-Louis Baudey-Vignaud looked straight into the camera and said: “Please, for you, for me, for my mother, for the justice, for all the women in this country, please call me, please email me.”

Ms.Toscan du Plantier’s battered remains were found near her home in Toormore, near Schull on the Mizen peninsula in west Cork, a few days before Christmas in 1996.

He said he was absolutely certain that someone out there knows who is responsible for his mother’s brutal murder when he was just 15 years old.

He said: “It’s been 25 years.

"The truth has not arrived yet, we must end this story, for me, for my mother, for the Irish people.”

He said he still lives each day with the pain of losing his mother in such a brutal manner.

"There is no words to describe my pain that is still here today. Everything changed when you lose your mother,” he said.

He said his childhood “stopped” the day when his father woke him up in the middle of the night to inform him that his mother had been killed.