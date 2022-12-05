Sod turned on new Cork education campus by Minister Foley

Pictured are, Phobe Purcell and Emma O'Cathain, Scoil Chlíodhna Community National School, Allie Foley and Conor O'Brien, Carrigtwohill Community College, Denis Leamy, Chief Executive Cork ETB, Norma Foley TD, Minister for Education, Bishop William Crean, Bishop of Cloyne, James O'Brien, Tom Hawkes, Leah Rachel Ribu, Scoil Mhuire Naofa Carrigtwohill, also included are Teresa Coughlan, Principal Scoil Chlíodhna Community National School, Lorna Dundon, Principal Carrigtwohill Community College, David Stanton TD, James O'Connor TD, Pat Buckley TD, Anne Marie Moylan, Principal Scoil Mhuire Naofa and Padraig O'Sullivan TD, at the Cork ETB official sod turning ceremony at the Carrigtwohill School Campus, Carrigtwohill, Co. Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Education Minister Norma Foley has turned the sod on what she described as the ‘most ambitious education project’ in the history of the State in Carrigtwohill in County Cork, a campus which will accommodate up to 2,000 primary and post primary students when it is completed next year.

The site will include two schools operating under the auspices of Cork Education= and Training Board - Carrigtwohill Community College and Carrigtwohill Community National School. A third school, Scoil Mhuire Naofa, Campus under the patronage of the Catholic Bishop of Cloyne, will also be located on the Campus. All three schools will have state of the art facilities that will allow students to optimise their opportunity to learn.

The new Carrigtwohill Community College building will provide accommodation for 1,000 students. Each of the primary schools will have 24 mainstream classes as well as a unit for 3 special education classes.

Minister for Education Norma Foley congratulated the local community and paid tribute to all involved for their persistence and determination to bring a project of such scale to fruition.

Ms Foley said it was an ‘honour and a privilege’ to turn the sod at the multi-million euro development in Carrigtwohill.

"This transformative project that will provide the local community with a 1,000 pupil second-level community school and two primary schools with 24 classrooms each.

"This is the most ambitious project ever undertaken by the Department of Education and I look forward to the works completing at pace.”

ChiefExecutive of Cork Education and Training Board Denis Leamy, thanked the Department of Education for their substantial investment in the project.

Mr. Leamy said that the construction of the new campus represented “one of the most important developments for education in Cork in recent years.”

He said that the investment in the site illustrated the Department of Education’s ‘long-standing commitment to the improvement of educational provision in Cork city and county’.

“Upon completion, The Carrigtwohill School Campus will serve the primary and post primary education needs of the greaterCarrigtwohill area – an area which has seen rapidly growing populations over the last number of years and this new campus and its exceptionalfacilities will have an enormously positive impact far and wide across the community.

"We look forward to the completion of the construction work and are excited at the prospect to welcoming staff and students in the 2023 academic year!”