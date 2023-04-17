Sniffer dog ‘Merlin’ works his magic in €3.85m cocaine seizure at Cork port

The cocaine haul was discovered hidden in the refrigeration unit of a maritime container on a ship that arrived in Cork from South America.

THE use of highly trained ‘sniffer’ dogs to help stem the flow of illegal narcotics coming into the country has once again paid dividends following last Friday’s significant discovery of cocaine at a Cork port.

In what was described as a joint ‘intelligence led operation’ conducted by Revenue Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), 55kgs of cocaine with an estimated value of €3.85 million were seized at Ringaskiddy Port.

Through a combination of the Revenue’s dedicated Maritime Unit, their detector dog ‘Merlin’ and their mobile-x-ray unit, the drug haul was discovered following the search of a ship after its arrival in Cork from Ecuador in South America.

A Revenue spokesperson said the cocaine had been found hidden in the refrigeration unit of a maritime container and that investigations into the seizure were “ongoing”.

“This seizure was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs,” said the spokesperson.

“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295,” they added.