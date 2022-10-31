Smith’s Lane in Charleville reopens after two buildings demolished

The western approach road at Smith’s Lane Charleville was opened again on Saturday 22 October following the demolition of two dangerous buildings on the busy street.

The road was closed by Cork County Council on Monday the 10th October resulting in massive traffic disruption for road users in some of the worst weather conditions experienced this year.

The closure was necessitated for the demolition of a former public house and bakery, which had fallen into dereliction, and were in danger of collapsing on to the street.

The roof of the public house which was easily identified through its distinctive white tiles on the exterior had already caved in in recent years. This, in turn, destabilised the adjoining building which housed the former Binchy’s Bakery.

The traffic chaos of the previous two weeks was alleviated last Saturday with the re-opening of Smith’s Lane, though its brief closure highlighted the traffic shortcomings and the importance of a proper traffic plan for the town.

The removal of the two buildings has left a gaping void on the streetscape, and protective railings have been erected around the site. There is no indication that the site will be developed in the near future.

Meanwhile, the wall of the adjoining ball alley has been re-enforced with steel girders to ensure its stability following the demolition of the two other buildings.