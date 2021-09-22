Sliabh Luachra young guns delight in lifting silverware

Dylan Ward joined by family members after Sliabh Luachra Gaels victory in the Rebel Óg North Cork U13A Football League Final. Picture John Tarrant

Bobby Vaughan pictured with brother Jack, mum Hannah and dad Donal following Sliabh Luachra Gaels win. in the Rebel Óg North U13A Football League Final. Picture John Tarrant

Daniel McSweeney and dad DJ. happy to acknowledge Sliabh Luachra Gaels win in the Rebel Óg North Cork U13A Football League Final.. Picture John Tarrant

C J Cremin, Sammy O'Sullivan and Cian Brosnan celebrating Sliabh Luachra Gaels win in the Rebel Óg North Cork U13A Football League Final. Picture John Tarrant

Jack O'Shea congratulated by family members after Sliabh Luachra Gaels win in the Rebel Óg North U13A Football League Final. Photos: John Tarrant

Sliabh Luachra Juvenile GAA had reason to celebrate a worthy achievement on the playing fields by overcoming Mallow in the Rebel Óg North Cork U13 Football League Final.

Credit to both sides for producing the fireworks in a terrific contest before the Ballydesmond and Kiskeam combination edged a gripping affair. At the full time whistle, North Cork Board Chairman Seán McAulliffe lauded the commitment of both sides before Sliabh Luachra team captain Thomas Myers accepted the silverware.

A management trio of Seán Linehan, Thomas Howard and Dave Scannell guided the young charges to success and similar to the spectators on the embankment everybody was left breathless by the end of the hour.

“We dominated the opening half but in fairness to Mallow, they came at us to leave just a goal between the sides in an exciting finish”, said Dave.

“The win is a reward to the players for their dedication all summer, all were committed to training sessions in both Ballydesmond and Kiskeam. Hopefully, all involved will continue to enjoy gaelic games”, he added.

The triumphant Sliabh Luachra team panel comprised of T J Quinn, Dylan Ward, Conrad Collins, Cian Lehane, Eoin O’Riordan, Edwin Collins, Conor O’Rourke, Sammy O’Sullivan, Thomas Myers, C J Cremin, Fabian, Daniel McSweeney, Jack Buckley, Timmy Keane, Cian Brosnan, Bobby Vaughan, Jack Murphy, Jack O’Shea, Conor Murphy, Nathan Crowley, Alex Fleming, Oisin Brosnan, Darragh O’Callaghan.